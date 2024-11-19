scriptGSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage! | GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India&#39;s internet coverage! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

GSAT-N2: This will add data transmission capacity to the necessary communication infrastructure for the smart city mission.

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

GSAT-N2: Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-N2 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Force Station on Tuesday. This advanced communication satellite was launched using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) commercial arm, New Space India Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director, Radhakrishnan Durairaj, said that GSAT-N2 or GSAT-20 has been precisely placed in its orbit. GSAT-N2 is a communication satellite developed jointly by ISRO’s Satellite Centre and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. This high-throughput satellite with a data transmission capacity of 48 Gbps will enhance broadband services and provide in-flight connectivity across the country.

Will operate continuously for 14 years

This communication satellite will continue the GSAT series and add data transmission capacity to the necessary communication infrastructure for India’s smart city mission. The satellite is expected to operate for 14 years. The Indian space agency said, “The satellite is equipped with 32 user beams, including 8 narrow spot beams for the northeastern region and 24 wide spot beams for the rest of India. These 32 beams will be supported by hub stations located within mainland India. The Ka-band HTS communication payload provides a throughput of approximately 48 Gbps.”
ISRO had chosen the French commercial launch service provider Arianespace for such heavy satellite launches; however, the company currently does not have an operational rocket that can launch such heavy payloads – 4,700 kg in the case of the GSAT-N2 satellite. India’s launch vehicle, LVM-3, can also carry a payload of up to 4,000 kg. Therefore, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was chosen to launch the satellite.

News / National News / GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

in 4 hours

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

National News

Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

in 5 hours

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

in 4 hours

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

National News

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

10 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

11 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

8 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

9 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

9 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

10 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

11 hours ago

Latest National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

in 4 hours

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

in 4 hours

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

National News

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

13 hours ago

Weather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt

National News

Weather update: Rain in some areas, temperatures drop elsewhere as cold quietly makes its presence felt

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.