Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

Congress has consistently raised its voice for the rights of the oppressed and fought with full honesty to protect the Constitution. Our struggle and dedication have impressed BJP's senior leader, former MP, and star campaigner Ashok Tanwar, who has joined Congress. pic.twitter.com/DynuJEleSE — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2024 What Did Congress Say? Congress posted a tweet after Ashok Tanwar joined the party. In the tweet, Congress said that it has consistently raised its voice for the rights of the oppressed and fought with full honesty to protect the Constitution. Our struggle and dedication have impressed BJP's senior leader, former MP, and star campaigner Ashok Tanwar, who has joined Congress. The fight for the rights of Dalits will gain strength with your return.

What Did Deepender Hooda Say? After Ashok Tanwar joined Congress, party leader Deepender Hooda targeted BJP, saying that the party is anti-Dalit and does not respect its leaders. What Did Anil Vij Say? After Ashok Tanwar joined Congress, BJP leader Anil Vij said that Tanwar is a “migratory bird” who keeps switching parties and has no home of his own.

Joined Congress After Campaigning for BJP Candidate In fact, Ashok Tanwar was campaigning for a BJP candidate in Jind district just hours before joining Congress. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Safidon when Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Mahendragarh. Tanwar suddenly appeared on stage and announced his return to Congress.