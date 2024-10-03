scriptHaryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana Election: Reaction of Leaders After Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress, Know What They Said

Haryana Election: BJP received a major blow on Thursday. Ashok Tanwar, a prominent Dalit leader from Haryana, has left BJP and joined Congress again.

Chandigarh HaryanaOct 03, 2024 / 11:18 pm

Patrika Desk

ashok tanwar

ashok tanwar

Ashok Tanwar: BJP received a major blow on Thursday, just before the Haryana Assembly Election voting. Ashok Tanwar, a prominent Dalit leader from Haryana, has left BJP and joined Congress again. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcomed Ashok Tanwar into the Congress party at a election rally. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present at the rally. Ashok Tanwar’s return to Congress has boosted the party’s morale.

What Did Congress Say?

Congress posted a tweet after Ashok Tanwar joined the party. In the tweet, Congress said that it has consistently raised its voice for the rights of the oppressed and fought with full honesty to protect the Constitution. Our struggle and dedication have impressed BJP’s senior leader, former MP, and star campaigner Ashok Tanwar, who has joined Congress. The fight for the rights of Dalits will gain strength with your return.

What Did Deepender Hooda Say?

After Ashok Tanwar joined Congress, party leader Deepender Hooda targeted BJP, saying that the party is anti-Dalit and does not respect its leaders.

What Did Anil Vij Say?

After Ashok Tanwar joined Congress, BJP leader Anil Vij said that Tanwar is a “migratory bird” who keeps switching parties and has no home of his own.

Joined Congress After Campaigning for BJP Candidate

In fact, Ashok Tanwar was campaigning for a BJP candidate in Jind district just hours before joining Congress. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Safidon when Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Mahendragarh. Tanwar suddenly appeared on stage and announced his return to Congress.

Kumari Selja Had Fought Lok Sabha Election Against Him

It’s worth mentioning that Ashok Tanwar had fought the Lok Sabha election against Congress leader Kumari Selja on a BJP ticket, but he lost. However, he had joined BJP just before the Lok Sabha election.

