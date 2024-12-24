scriptHeavy snowfall in Manali traps several vehicles; 700 people rescued | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy snowfall in Manali traps several vehicles; 700 people rescued

Heavy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: On Monday, heavy snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, left numerous vehicles stranded.

ShimlaDec 24, 2024 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Heavy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday severely impacted the tourism sector. Around 1,000 vehicles were trapped in long traffic jams between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, causing significant hardship for travellers and tourists. Roads became slippery and blocked due to the snowfall, stranding tourists and drivers in their vehicles for hours. The police launched a swift rescue operation, safely relocating around 700 tourists. Police personnel were seen assisting passengers and drivers in removing their vehicles. The local administration and police initiated relief efforts and provided assistance to affected areas.

Tourists Arrived to Celebrate Christmas and New Year

Himachal’s winter tourism appeal, particularly during Christmas and New Year, transformed into a challenging situation due to the heavy snowfall. The stranded vehicles around Manali, Solang, and Atal Tunnel alerted the authorities, who accelerated rescue operations to ensure tourist safety.

Rising Tourist Numbers

A large number of tourists from across the country flocked to Himachal’s snowy mountains to celebrate Christmas and New Year. This influx further complicated the already difficult weather conditions. The local administration, in collaboration with the police, made concerted efforts to rescue stranded tourists and their vehicles. Food and warm shelter were arranged for the tourists who were moved to safe locations.

An Atmosphere of New Hope in Shimla

Locals and tourists alike are experiencing a unique enthusiasm in snow-covered Shimla. This snowfall could prove beneficial for Himachal’s tourism industry, although the associated difficulties have also presented new challenges.

A Confluence of Natural Beauty and Delight

The recent captivating snowfall, following the first snowfall on 8 December in Himachal Pradesh, has not only attracted tourists but also infused new energy into the local tourism industry. This snowfall has emerged as a beacon of hope for the region, which has been struggling through difficult times since the pandemic. The snow-covered Himalayan mountains, deep valleys, and serene atmosphere created an unforgettable experience for visitors. Children and families made their holidays special by building snowmen and enjoying the snowfall.

New Hope for the Tourism Industry

Local hoteliers, homestay owners, and guides, who have been struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic, have now found relief with the arrival of a large number of tourists. Increased bookings and extended tourist stays have boosted economic activity in the region.

A White Christmas Dream Fulfilled

Many tourists arrived in Himachal with the dream of celebrating a “White Christmas” in the snow-capped mountains. This unexpected snowfall has fulfilled their expectations. The enthusiasm of local and foreign tourists is at its peak in popular destinations like Solang Valley, Manali, and Shimla.

