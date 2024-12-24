Heavy snowfall in Manali traps several vehicles; 700 people rescued

Tourists Arrived to Celebrate Christmas and New Year Himachal’s winter tourism appeal, particularly during Christmas and New Year, transformed into a challenging situation due to the heavy snowfall. The stranded vehicles around Manali, Solang, and Atal Tunnel alerted the authorities, who accelerated rescue operations to ensure tourist safety.

Rising Tourist Numbers A large number of tourists from across the country flocked to Himachal’s snowy mountains to celebrate Christmas and New Year. This influx further complicated the already difficult weather conditions. The local administration, in collaboration with the police, made concerted efforts to rescue stranded tourists and their vehicles. Food and warm shelter were arranged for the tourists who were moved to safe locations.

An Atmosphere of New Hope in Shimla Locals and tourists alike are experiencing a unique enthusiasm in snow-covered Shimla. This snowfall could prove beneficial for Himachal’s tourism industry, although the associated difficulties have also presented new challenges.

A Confluence of Natural Beauty and Delight The recent captivating snowfall, following the first snowfall on 8 December in Himachal Pradesh, has not only attracted tourists but also infused new energy into the local tourism industry. This snowfall has emerged as a beacon of hope for the region, which has been struggling through difficult times since the pandemic. The snow-covered Himalayan mountains, deep valleys, and serene atmosphere created an unforgettable experience for visitors. Children and families made their holidays special by building snowmen and enjoying the snowfall.

New Hope for the Tourism Industry Local hoteliers, homestay owners, and guides, who have been struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic, have now found relief with the arrival of a large number of tourists. Increased bookings and extended tourist stays have boosted economic activity in the region.