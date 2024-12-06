Holiday: December 10 declared as local holiday, schools and offices to remain closed

Holiday In Bilaspur: What is the reason for this holiday?The General Administration Department of the Chhattisgarh government had earlier declared November 1, 2024, as a local holiday on the occasion of State Establishment Day. However, the Collector cancelled the holiday on Govardhan Puja (the second day of Diwali) and has instead declared December 10, 2024, as a local holiday. This decision is a significant step towards giving priority to the state’s cultural and historical heritage.
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh is Chhattisgarh’s first freedom fighterIn Chhattisgarh, December 10 is celebrated as Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s martyrdom day. On this day, Veer Narayan Singh was hanged at the Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur. Veer Narayan Singh has been given the status of Chhattisgarh’s first freedom fighter. A cricket stadium in Nava Raipur is named after him.
Holiday: Sundays in December 2024This year, in December 2024, there are five Sundays. The month of December has started with a Sunday. 1 December – First Sunday
7 December – Second Sunday
15 December – Third Sunday
22 December – Fourth Sunday
29 December – Fifth Sunday