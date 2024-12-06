scriptHoliday: December 10 declared as local holiday, schools and offices to remain closed | Holiday: December 10 declared as local holiday, schools and offices to remain closed | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Holiday: December 10 declared as local holiday, schools and offices to remain closed

Bilaspur Collector Avanish Sharan has announced a holiday on December 10.

BilaspurDec 06, 2024 / 01:46 pm

Patrika Desk

School Holiday

School Holiday

Holiday: Bilaspur Collector Avanish Sharan has announced a holiday on December 10.

The Collector had cancelled the local holiday declared on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja and has instead declared December 10, 2024, as a local holiday on the occasion of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s martyrdom day.
Under this order, all schools and government offices will remain closed.

This decision has boosted the morale of the local public. This decision has been taken to honor the glorious history of Chhattisgarh and to pay tribute to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s sacrifice.

Holiday In Bilaspur: What is the reason for this holiday?

The General Administration Department of the Chhattisgarh government had earlier declared November 1, 2024, as a local holiday on the occasion of State Establishment Day. However, the Collector cancelled the holiday on Govardhan Puja (the second day of Diwali) and has instead declared December 10, 2024, as a local holiday. This decision is a significant step towards giving priority to the state’s cultural and historical heritage.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh is Chhattisgarh’s first freedom fighter

In Chhattisgarh, December 10 is celebrated as Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s martyrdom day. On this day, Veer Narayan Singh was hanged at the Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur. Veer Narayan Singh has been given the status of Chhattisgarh’s first freedom fighter. A cricket stadium in Nava Raipur is named after him.

Holiday: Sundays in December 2024

This year, in December 2024, there are five Sundays. The month of December has started with a Sunday.

1 December – First Sunday
7 December – Second Sunday
15 December – Third Sunday
22 December – Fourth Sunday
29 December – Fifth Sunday

News / National News / Holiday: December 10 declared as local holiday, schools and offices to remain closed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

National News

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

in 3 hours

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

National News

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

in 1 hour

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

National News

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

in 2 hours

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

National News

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

in 16 minutes

Latest National News

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

National News

University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

in 3 hours

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

National News

Prayagraj: Bolero-truck collision claims six lives

in 2 hours

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

National News

Fadnavis’ first decision as chief minister gets praise from public

in 1 hour

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

National News

Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

in 16 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.