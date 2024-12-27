India Braces for Rain, Hail, and Cold Wave as Western Disturbance Approaches

Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Predicted The cold is expected to intensify further in many parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, due to a new western disturbance, heavy rain and snowfall are predicted in the Western Himalayan regions on 27 and 28 December. Rain and hail are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat on 27 December, and in some parts of West Madhya Pradesh on 28 December.

Temperature Drops by One to Three Degrees During the past 24 hours, a one to three-degree increase in minimum temperature has been recorded in parts of Uttar Pradesh and east and central India, and a one to three-degree Celsius decrease in some parts of north-west India. According to the Meteorological Department, the continuous snowfall in the mountains and the western disturbance will cause people in the plains to experience a chilling cold.