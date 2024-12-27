scriptIndia Braces for Rain, Hail, and Cold Wave as Western Disturbance Approaches | Latest News | Patrika News
India Braces for Rain, Hail, and Cold Wave as Western Disturbance Approaches

Weather Alert: A cold wave has begun to impact northern India, including the national capital, Delhi. Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance has led to a change in weather conditions.

Dec 27, 2024

Patrika Desk

Weather Alert: Cold weather has begun to affect northern India, including the national capital, Delhi. Meanwhile, a new western disturbance has changed the weather pattern. Rain is falling in several states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Snowfall continues in the hilly areas. According to the Meteorological Department, this weather pattern is expected to continue in the coming days. The rain and snowfall will intensify the cold. The western disturbance, active for the next three days, is going to bring a significant change in the weather. During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hail in several states. Light to moderate rain and dense fog are predicted in some areas.

Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Predicted

The cold is expected to intensify further in many parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, due to a new western disturbance, heavy rain and snowfall are predicted in the Western Himalayan regions on 27 and 28 December. Rain and hail are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat on 27 December, and in some parts of West Madhya Pradesh on 28 December.

Temperature Drops by One to Three Degrees

During the past 24 hours, a one to three-degree increase in minimum temperature has been recorded in parts of Uttar Pradesh and east and central India, and a one to three-degree Celsius decrease in some parts of north-west India. According to the Meteorological Department, the continuous snowfall in the mountains and the western disturbance will cause people in the plains to experience a chilling cold.

Rain in Several Areas of Delhi, Cold Intensifies

Light rain has been falling in Delhi-NCR since Friday morning. This has increased the cold. Heavy rain is falling in some areas, while light rain is falling in others. The temperature has dropped due to the overnight rain. According to the Meteorological Department, dense clouds will prevail throughout Friday. Light to moderate rain is possible. There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature in the capital may remain around 20 degrees and the minimum around 11 degrees. The IMD has issued an alert for rain and fog for the next two to three days.

