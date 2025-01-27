Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

Following administrative and financial approvals from the government, the commencement of work in Pushkar on the first phase of the Pushkar-Merta rail line has further strengthened the hopes of those eagerly awaiting its completion. Work on the ground has begun after the completion of land acquisition, underbridges, overbridges, and surveys.

In fact, the railway line coming from Ajmer had been laid up to Pushkar and then work was stopped. After various obstacles and a long wait of several years, work has finally resumed in Pushkar.

The Ministry of Railways has prepared a map of the fields through which the rail line will pass in Pushkar and Pisangan tehsils of Ajmer district and Merta and Riyambdi tehsils of Nagaur district and has issued a notification of Khasra numbers for land acquisition. Objections have been invited. The Pushkar-Merta rail line will pass through 23 villages in Merta, Riyambdi, and Pushkar tehsils.

Villages through which the rail line will pass The much-awaited Merta-Pushkar rail line will pass through 23 villages including Nand, Rawat Nand, Rawatkhera, Kodh, Kodia, Purohitasani, Riyambdi, Suriyas, Bhainsda Kalan, Katyasani, and others, starting from Pushkar.

With the commencement of work on the first phase of the Pushkar-Merta rail line, which is significant from a religious and tourism perspective, a positive expectation has been generated among lakhs of people in Nagaur and Ajmer districts. The completion of this line will give a tremendous boost to tourism.

Work included in the first package Suresh Punglia, the contractor of the contracting company for the Pushkar-Merta rail line, informed that the first package, worth approximately ₹100 crore, has commenced with the construction of quarters, buildings, and offices in Pushkar. Simultaneously, work is also underway to widen the railway track by 10 cm. The contractor stated that under this package, underpasses will be constructed at all road crossings, along with two large bridges, and the construction of stations in Bhainsda and Nand, and the expansion of the Pushkar railway station.

Work to be undertaken in the second phase Meanwhile, the second phase of the Pushkar-Merta rail line will involve work worth approximately ₹600 crore. This includes earthwork for the rail line and track laying. This work will be crucial. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

Work commenced in Pushkar in the first phase after the financial approval. Construction of quarters and buildings began 15 days ago. This phase will include three stations, underpasses, bridges, and widening of the railway track.

-Abhay Singh Bhainsda, Former Member, Railway Advisory Committee