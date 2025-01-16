Intruder breaks into Kareena Kapoor’s house at 2 in the morning, attacks Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Lilavati Hospital

Police said the burglar fled the scene after the residents woke up, and they are trying to trace him. Bandra police are filing an FIR, and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Police Comment A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident, stating, “Saif Ali Khan (सैफ अली खान) has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. It is not yet clear whether he was stabbed or sustained injuries in a scuffle with the burglar. We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”

Details of His Injuries Dr Neeraj Utmani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif was attacked by an unknown person at his home. He was brought to Lilavati at 3:30 am. He has sustained six injuries, two of which are deep. One injury is near his spine. We are operating on him. Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi are operating on him. Only after the surgery will we know the extent of the damage.”

Kareena and Saif, married since 2012, reside in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West, Mumbai. The couple have two sons – Taimur (8) and Jeh (4) – who live with them.