Jabalpur to Develop New Colonies and Roads to Address Population Growth

jabalpur development: As Jabalpur’s population grew, so did the number of vehicles, but the city’s road network failed to keep pace. This led to increased traffic congestion on existing roads and hindered urban expansion. To address this, the Jabalpur Development Authority (JDA) has initiated the construction of three major roads.
According to town planners, these major and sector roads will facilitate the expansion of new residential and commercial areas within the city. The new roads will also enable the development of new colonies connecting to the Patan Bypass, Katangi Bypass, and Maharajpur Bypass.
Jabalpur development: Current Situation
The city population increased by approximately 8 lakh in three decades
The current city population is approximately 18 lakh
Construction is underway on a 2.68 km long Sector Road 3 in the Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha areas. A 2.80 km long Sector Road 2 is being built in the Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta areas. Additionally, construction has begun on Major Road 4, which will run through Kudwari, Gurda, Maharajpur, Khairi, and Hathna.
Jabalpur development: Areas to be Developed
The city received four new roads in the past three decades. The construction of three more roads is now underway. The completion of these roads will improve infrastructure and development in the areas behind Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha, as well as Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta, significantly changing the landscape of these localities.
Jabalpur development: Improved connectivity is crucial for developing residential and commercial areas under new schemes. Therefore, the construction of 1 major and 2 sector roads has commenced. Simultaneously, the construction of drainage systems, bridges, culverts, and other essential infrastructure will also be undertaken.