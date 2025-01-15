Jabalpur to Develop New Colonies and Roads to Address Population Growth

According to town planners, these major and sector roads will facilitate the expansion of new residential and commercial areas within the city. The new roads will also enable the development of new colonies connecting to the Patan Bypass, Katangi Bypass, and Maharajpur Bypass.

The city population increased by approximately 8 lakh in three decades

The current city population is approximately 18 lakh

Approximately 8.71 lakh vehicles are registered

Increasing traffic pressure on roads

Planned construction of 49.85 km of roads

10.32 km of roads constructed

The planned construction of 13 new roads

9 roads not constructed

4 roads under incomplete construction

Construction is underway on a 2.68 km long Sector Road 3 in the Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha areas. A 2.80 km long Sector Road 2 is being built in the Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta areas. Additionally, construction has begun on Major Road 4, which will run through Kudwari, Gurda, Maharajpur, Khairi, and Hathna.

Jabalpur development: Areas to be Developed The city received four new roads in the past three decades. The construction of three more roads is now underway. The completion of these roads will improve infrastructure and development in the areas behind Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha, as well as Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta, significantly changing the landscape of these localities.

Improved connectivity is crucial for developing residential and commercial areas under new schemes. Therefore, the construction of 1 major and 2 sector roads has commenced. Simultaneously, the construction of drainage systems, bridges, culverts, and other essential infrastructure will also be undertaken.