Jabalpur to Develop New Colonies and Roads to Address Population Growth

Jabalpur Development: The city’s population has grown, and with it, the number of vehicles. However, no new roads have been constructed to accommodate this increase.

JabalpurJan 15, 2025 / 12:49 pm

Patrika Desk

road construction in
jabalpur development: As Jabalpur’s population grew, so did the number of vehicles, but the city’s road network failed to keep pace. This led to increased traffic congestion on existing roads and hindered urban expansion. To address this, the Jabalpur Development Authority (JDA) has initiated the construction of three major roads.
According to town planners, these major and sector roads will facilitate the expansion of new residential and commercial areas within the city. The new roads will also enable the development of new colonies connecting to the Patan Bypass, Katangi Bypass, and Maharajpur Bypass.
road construction
road construction

Jabalpur development: Current Situation

  • The city population increased by approximately 8 lakh in three decades
  • The current city population is approximately 18 lakh
  • Approximately 8.71 lakh vehicles are registered
  • Increasing traffic pressure on roads

Jabalpur development: Planned Road Network Expansion

  • Planned construction of 49.85 km of roads
  • 10.32 km of roads constructed
  • The planned construction of 13 new roads
  • 9 roads not constructed
  • 4 roads under incomplete construction
  • Construction of 3 new roads underway
road construction
road construction

Jabalpur development: Ongoing Construction

Construction is underway on a 2.68 km long Sector Road 3 in the Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha areas. A 2.80 km long Sector Road 2 is being built in the Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta areas. Additionally, construction has begun on Major Road 4, which will run through Kudwari, Gurda, Maharajpur, Khairi, and Hathna.

Jabalpur development: Areas to be Developed

The city received four new roads in the past three decades. The construction of three more roads is now underway. The completion of these roads will improve infrastructure and development in the areas behind Mohania, Bahdan, Basha, Simaria, and Gadha, as well as Basha, Kachnari, Raksa, Ragwan, and Karmeta, significantly changing the landscape of these localities.
road construction
road construction
Jabalpur development: Improved connectivity is crucial for developing residential and commercial areas under new schemes. Therefore, the construction of 1 major and 2 sector roads has commenced. Simultaneously, the construction of drainage systems, bridges, culverts, and other essential infrastructure will also be undertaken.
  • Deepak Vaidya, CEO, JDA

