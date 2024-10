Encounter: Two Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Killed, Search Operation Underway in Kupwara

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: In Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have killed two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate.

New Delhi•Oct 05, 2024 / 12:28 pm• Patrika Desk

Jammu kashmir Encounter Two terrorists killed by Indian Army

In Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have killed two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area. The joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army on Friday, October 4, 2024, after receiving intelligence about the infiltration of terrorists in the district. There was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as well.

Two Soldiers Injured In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, two soldiers were injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. A team of soldiers from the Sikh Regiment was patrolling the LoC when the incident occurred. The two injured soldiers were admitted to the army hospital in Dragmulla.