JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

Bihar Politics: JDU leader Khalid Anwar said, “I am grateful to the BJP for distancing itself from Giriraj Singh’s extremist ideology.”

PatnaOct 20, 2024 / 03:48 pm

BJP MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh, is currently undertaking a Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar, which started from Bhagalpur and has now reached the districts of Seemanchal. Through this yatra, Giriraj Singh is advising Hindus to unite and protect their religion. He is also raising issues like love jihad and Bangladeshi infiltration during the yatra.
JDU MLC Khalid Anwar has targeted Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.

What did JDU leader Khalid Anwar say?

JDU leader Khalid Anwar said about Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, “I am grateful to the BJP for distancing itself from Giriraj Singh’s extremist ideology. They have proven that Bihar is a place of brotherhood. Bihar cannot be run with the ideology of people like Giriraj Singh. If you think you can break Bihar with your yatra, you should know that this is Nitish Kumar’s government, which will not spare anyone.”

‘BJP will soon expel him from the party’

The JDU leader said, “If Giriraj Singh does anything to break society, our government will take action against him. The BJP leadership is capable of taking action against him, and I think they are keeping a close eye on him. The BJP will soon expel him from the party.”

Giriraj Singh hits back

BJP MP Giriraj Singh has hit back at JDU leader Khalid Anwar’s statement. He said, “I don’t care about jail and will fight till my last breath. Let those who want to break temples, love jihad, spew venom, and grab land do so. JDU, RJD, Communist, Congress, and BJP’s Hindus are with us. This yatra is not about political leaders or parties.”

