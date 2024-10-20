JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

JDU MLC Khalid Anwar has targeted Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra. What did JDU leader Khalid Anwar say? JDU leader Khalid Anwar said about Giriraj Singh’s Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, “I am grateful to the BJP for distancing itself from Giriraj Singh’s extremist ideology. They have proven that Bihar is a place of brotherhood. Bihar cannot be run with the ideology of people like Giriraj Singh. If you think you can break Bihar with your yatra, you should know that this is Nitish Kumar’s government, which will not spare anyone.”

‘BJP will soon expel him from the party’ The JDU leader said, “If Giriraj Singh does anything to break society, our government will take action against him. The BJP leadership is capable of taking action against him, and I think they are keeping a close eye on him. The BJP will soon expel him from the party.”