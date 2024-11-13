Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

43 seats, 15,344 polling centres Extensive preparations have been made for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. A total of 15,344 polling centres have been set up, and 683 candidates are contesting. 73 women candidates are also in the fray.

Details of seats in the first phase:

Out of 43 assembly seats:

17 seats are for the general category.

20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

6 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). PM Modi’s appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people on social media on Wednesday morning, urging them to vote. PM Modi said, “Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm. I congratulate all the young friends who are voting for the first time! Remember—vote first, then refreshments!