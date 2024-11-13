scriptJharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

In the first phase, voting is taking place for 43 out of 81 seats.

New DelhiNov 13, 2024 / 08:44 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting has begun for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. In the first phase, voting is taking place for 43 out of 81 seats from 7 am. Voting will continue until 5 pm. The second phase of voting will take place on November 20 for 38 seats, and the election results will be announced on November 23, along with Maharashtra. The current term of the Jharkhand Assembly is set to expire on January 5, 2025. There are 950 booths in the state where voting will take place until 4 pm.

43 seats, 15,344 polling centres

Extensive preparations have been made for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. A total of 15,344 polling centres have been set up, and 683 candidates are contesting. 73 women candidates are also in the fray.
Details of seats in the first phase:
Out of 43 assembly seats:
17 seats are for the general category.
20 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
6 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

PM Modi’s appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people on social media on Wednesday morning, urging them to vote. PM Modi said, “Today is the first phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm. I congratulate all the young friends who are voting for the first time! Remember—vote first, then refreshments!

Security arrangements

To ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election, 200 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed. Additional vigilance has been ordered at polling stations. The Election Commission has ensured that all procedures are carried out smoothly and without any irregularities.

