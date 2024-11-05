scriptJharkhand: CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, compares former minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand: CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, compares former minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb

Jharkhand: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan during the Jharkhand Assembly election campaign.

Nov 05, 2024

Patrika Desk

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan during the Jharkhand Assembly election campaign. CM Yogi compared former minister Alamgir Alam to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Addressing an election rally in Koderma on Tuesday, he said that just like Aurangzeb looted the country and destroyed temples, Alamgir Alam, a minister in the Hemant Soren government, looted the poor people. UP CM said that a large amount of cash was recovered from the houses of Alamgir Alam and his relatives.

Congress’ former minister compared to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb

CM Yogi Adityanath, while attacking Mahagathbandhan, said that Jharkhand is a state rich in minerals, but it has been turned into a state of looters by the JMM, Congress, and RJD. He said that just like Aurangzeb looted the country, Alamgir Alam, a minister in the Hemant Soren government, looted Jharkhand’s money. He added that wherever the BJP has its government, the state is rich in resources. Like Haryana, Jharkhand will also get a BJP government with a massive majority.

BJP is the guarantee of security, self-respect, employment, and women empowerment

Addressing a rally in Koderma, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP is the guarantee of the country’s security, self-respect, employment, and women empowerment. The BJP is also the guarantee of the coordination between development and heritage. Today, you are witnessing the leadership of PM Modi. You have also seen the grand celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya after 500 years.

Elections are to be held in two phases for 81 seats

Note that the Jharkhand Assembly election will be held in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13, and the second phase will take place on November 20. The election results will be declared on November 23. There are 81 assembly seats in the state.

