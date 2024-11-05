Jharkhand: CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, compares former minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb

Congress’ former minister compared to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb CM Yogi Adityanath, while attacking Mahagathbandhan, said that Jharkhand is a state rich in minerals, but it has been turned into a state of looters by the JMM, Congress, and RJD. He said that just like Aurangzeb looted the country, Alamgir Alam, a minister in the Hemant Soren government, looted Jharkhand’s money. He added that wherever the BJP has its government, the state is rich in resources. Like Haryana, Jharkhand will also get a BJP government with a massive majority.

BJP is the guarantee of security, self-respect, employment, and women empowerment Addressing a rally in Koderma, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP is the guarantee of the country’s security, self-respect, employment, and women empowerment. The BJP is also the guarantee of the coordination between development and heritage. Today, you are witnessing the leadership of PM Modi. You have also seen the grand celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya after 500 years.