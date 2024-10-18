Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

Seats where AJSU will contest The AJSU party has been allocated the following seats: Silli, Ramgarh, Gomia, Ichagarh, Mandu, Jugsalai, Dumri, Pakur, Lohardaga, and Manoharpur. The JDU has been allocated the Jamshedpur West and Tamad seats, and the LJP will contest the Chatra seat.

Election to be fought under PM Modi’s leadership Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s election co-in-charge and Chief Minister of Assam, said that the election will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi. The BJP will contest 68 seats, and the AJSU has been allocated 10 seats. He expressed confidence that the NDA would win with a majority and form the government in the state.

People are fed up with Hemant Soren – Babulal Marandi Babulal Marandi, the BJP state president, said that the people of the state are fed up with Hemant Soren . He claimed that Soren has not fulfilled any of his promises to the youth, women, and backward classes of the state. Marandi questioned how Soren could ask for votes from the people of the state when he had failed to provide jobs to 5 lakh youth as promised.