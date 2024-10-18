scriptJharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10 | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

Jharkhand Election 2024: An agreement has been reached among the NDA constituents on seat sharing. The BJP will contest 68 seats, while the AJSU will contest 10 seats.

RanchiOct 18, 2024 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election 2024

The Jharkhand Assembly Election has reached an agreement among the NDA constituents on seat sharing. The BJP will contest 68 seats, while the AJSU will contest 10 seats. The JDU led by Nitish Kumar has been allocated 2 seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan has been allocated 1 seat. It is worth noting that a joint press conference was organized at the Jharkhand BJP state office in Harmu, Ranchi, where the BJP and AJSU leaders announced the seat sharing agreement.

Seats where AJSU will contest

The AJSU party has been allocated the following seats: Silli, Ramgarh, Gomia, Ichagarh, Mandu, Jugsalai, Dumri, Pakur, Lohardaga, and Manoharpur. The JDU has been allocated the Jamshedpur West and Tamad seats, and the LJP will contest the Chatra seat.

Election to be fought under PM Modi’s leadership

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s election co-in-charge and Chief Minister of Assam, said that the election will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi. The BJP will contest 68 seats, and the AJSU has been allocated 10 seats. He expressed confidence that the NDA would win with a majority and form the government in the state.

People are fed up with Hemant Soren – Babulal Marandi

Babulal Marandi, the BJP state president, said that the people of the state are fed up with Hemant Soren . He claimed that Soren has not fulfilled any of his promises to the youth, women, and backward classes of the state. Marandi questioned how Soren could ask for votes from the people of the state when he had failed to provide jobs to 5 lakh youth as promised.

Voting to be held in two phases

The Jharkhand Assembly Election will be held in two phases, with the results to be declared on November 23. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13, covering 43 seats, and the second phase will take place on November 20, covering 38 seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

News / National News / Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 28 minutes

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

49 minutes ago

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

15 minutes ago

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

39 minutes ago

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

in 4 hours

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

National News

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

in 2 hours

Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

National News

Home Ministry Issued Order to Remove NSG Commando From Security of PM

in 58 minutes

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 28 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.