Judge Vacancies: How did justice get delayed? 20% of lower court judges’ posts are vacant

This is the obstacle, delay in justice Efforts are being made to fill the vacant posts of judges in lower courts, but sometimes due to budget problems, delays in the examination process, or court disputes, the expected recruitment is not completed on time. In many states, new courts are being opened due to political reasons or changes in administrative units (new districts-tehsils), but new magistrates or judges are not being appointed immediately. This increases the number of vacancies. The vacancy of judges’ posts does not mean that the cases of common people or their hearings are stopped. Every court has a link or alternative court. When the post of a judge is vacant in the main court, the hearing takes place in the link court, but due to the additional burden of pending cases, the disposal of cases is delayed, causing loss to the common litigants.

The President,and the CJI had also expressed concern President Draupadi Murmu and the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud have expressed concern over the delay in the disposal of cases and its dangers, but the vacant posts of judges in lower courts are increasing instead of decreasing. Recently, President Murmu expressed her concern in a meeting of judicial officers, saying that people are withdrawing their cases due to the fatigue of litigation. CJI Chandrachud said in a program last month that people consider the court process as punishment and want to stay away from courts.