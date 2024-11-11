Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu

Education Justice Sanjiv Khanna hails from Delhi. He completed his entire education in Delhi. He was born on May 14, 1960. Justice Khanna’s father, Late Justice Des Raj Khanna, retired as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s mother, Mrs Saroj Khanna, was a lecturer in Hindi at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Justice Khanna completed his schooling at Modern School, New Delhi, and then pursued law from the Campus Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a judicial career spanning over four decades. After enrolling with the Delhi Bar Council in 1983, he practised in the Delhi High Court before moving to the Supreme Court. He worked as a senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and as a standing counsel for Delhi. He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2006. Without serving as the Chief Justice of any High Court, he became a judge of the Supreme Court in January 2019.