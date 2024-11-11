Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu

scriptJustice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

CJI Sanjiv Khanna: Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

CJI Sanjiv Khanna: Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI). President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Khanna’s tenure will be approximately six months long, and he will remain in the post until May 13, 2025. He has delivered several important judgments, including the election bond scheme and the abrogation of Article 370.

Education

Justice Sanjiv Khanna hails from Delhi. He completed his entire education in Delhi. He was born on May 14, 1960. Justice Khanna’s father, Late Justice Des Raj Khanna, retired as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s mother, Mrs Saroj Khanna, was a lecturer in Hindi at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Justice Khanna completed his schooling at Modern School, New Delhi, and then pursued law from the Campus Law Centre (CLC), Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

A Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has a judicial career spanning over four decades. After enrolling with the Delhi Bar Council in 1983, he practised in the Delhi High Court before moving to the Supreme Court. He worked as a senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and as a standing counsel for Delhi. He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2006. Without serving as the Chief Justice of any High Court, he became a judge of the Supreme Court in January 2019.

Involved in Many Landmark Judgments

Justice Khanna has delivered several historic judgments during his tenure in the Supreme Court. These include upholding the use of EVMs in elections, striking down the electoral bond scheme, and validating the abrogation of Article 370. He also granted interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

