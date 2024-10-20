scriptKejriwal’s claim of contesting 70 seats is ridiculous: Virendra Sachdeva | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kejriwal’s claim of contesting 70 seats is ridiculous: Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva has accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of cheating the public.

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 04:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Senior BJP leader and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of cheating the public. He said that Delhi had been looted and deceived by Kejriwal. Sachdeva said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that his party will contest all seats in Delhi is completely ridiculous. I apologize, Kejriwal sir. But you are probably not aware that you are an accused who has looted and deceived Delhi.”

The Public gave a befitting reply

He further said, “You had also said that you would win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. But the people of Delhi gave you a fitting reply. Not only that, Haryana also taught you a lesson. You had announced that you would contest all seats in Haryana, but what happened to you is well known. The people of Haryana also gave you a befitting reply.”

No concern for public interests

He said, “Kejriwal sir, look at the condition of Delhi. See the roads here. There are potholes everywhere, which indicates that you have not done anything for development. You have no concern for public interests. Electricity bills are troubling people. You have forced mothers and sisters to bow down to tanker mafias. The public will never forgive you. The people of Delhi have not forgotten you. Whether it’s government hospitals, education models, or everywhere, you have indulged in corruption. You have drowned the people of Delhi in the intoxication of liquor.”
He further said, “The people of Delhi will never forgive you. You are saying that you will contest all 70 seats. Do not forget the Shish Mahal. You had taken an oath on the heads of children that you would not take a government bungalow. The people of Delhi will ask for answers on all these issues.”

