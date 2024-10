Court Sentences The Kerala High Court has upheld the sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine of five lakh rupees to the accused husband. In this case, the appellant-husband had received jewelry from his wife, which she had received from her mother, and had kept it in a locker. Instead of keeping the jewelry in the locker, the husband mortgaged it to a gold loan company without his wife’s consent and took a loan. The husband had challenged the sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine of five lakh rupees imposed by the Sessions Court in the High Court.