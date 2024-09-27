Haryana Elections: ‘Can’t comment on it’, Kiran Chaudhary speaks on Kumar Shailja joining BJP

Kiran Chaudhary said on Thursday, “I cannot comment on this. These are some issues that I cannot discuss in front of you. These issues cannot be brought into the public domain.” Hooda destroyed Congress in Haryana On the question of Kumar Shailja joining the BJP, Kiran Chaudhary said, “Rumors keep circulating. I have a very good relationship with Shailja. We worked together in Congress, but Bhupendra Singh Hooda took control of the entire system. Hooda destroyed the emerging Congress in Haryana. He isolated Randip and Shailja.”

Taunt on groups Kiran Chaudhary targeted Congress, saying, “Groupism is not a new thing in Haryana Congress. Ticket distribution has made Kumar Shailja’s displeasure public.” She said, “The comment made about Shailja as a woman made me feel ashamed. The ‘father-son’ duo in Congress is busy finishing off every strong leader. They did the same with me, but I used to give them a befitting reply.”

Father-son duo in ticket distribution Meanwhile, Kiran spoke about the election campaign in Haryana, saying that the father-son duo had gone back on their promises during ticket distribution, due to which their leaders were contesting as independents. Kiran targeted Congress, saying, “These people are now busy grabbing power. Their candidates openly talk about distributing jobs and money. It means they will openly indulge in corruption if they get a chance.”

She also said that those who had grabbed farmers’ land at cheap rates and sold it to builders at high rates, earning huge profits, were now busy grabbing power.