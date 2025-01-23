Madhya Pradesh: Liquor Ban Likely in Several Districts Within Hours

On Thursday, CM Dr Mohan Yadav attended the closing ceremony of a national kabaddi tournament in Gotegaon, Narsinghpur. There, he announced: “We are going to make another decision. Through our government, we are announcing a prohibition on alcohol in 17 religious cities.”

It’s worth noting that during the tenures of former CMs Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 17 cities were declared holy cities. In light of this, the Mohan government has announced the alcohol ban, which is likely to be formalised at the cabinet meeting in Maheshwar.

Arrangements for Ministers’ VIP Meals The Mohan cabinet meeting on Friday will be held in a dome built on the theme of Devi Ahilyabai’s fort. For this, the MP Tourism’s Narmada Retreat in Maheshwar has been decorated in the style of Maheshwar Fort. VIP meal arrangements have also been made for the ministers. Several ministers of the Mohan cabinet will arrive in Maheshwar tonight.