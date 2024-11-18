Madhya Pradesh: New expressway to pass through 11 districts and 12 cities, spanning 1,200 km

MP news: Madhya Pradesh is getting its largest expressway and the longest road in the state. This 1200 km long road will pass through 11 districts of the state and will cost around 31 thousand crore rupees to build. It has been named Narmada Expressway, which will be four times bigger than the Yamuna Expressway. The Narmada Expressway will connect around 30 national highways, state highways, and district roads, which will benefit the development of these districts.
It will pass through these 11 districts
The Narmada Expressway is being built from Amarkantak in Anuppur district to Alirajpur district. It will pass through Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, and Alirajpur districts. The special thing is that the state highways connecting to this expressway are currently two-lane, but they will be widened and made four-lane in the future. This will benefit the people living in the cities and towns around them. The work is going on at a fast pace, and it is expected to be completed by 2026. A 100-meter right of way is also being built on both sides of the road.
Will connect Gujarat and Chhattisgarh
The Narmada Expressway will connect the states of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. It will connect Alirajpur district to Ahmedabad and Anuppur district to Chhattisgarh. With the construction of this expressway, tourism will get a boost in both states as well as in Madhya Pradesh. People will be able to visit all three states in less time and enjoy tourism. Tourism will increase in Omkareshwar, Amarkantak, and Bhedaghat-Lametaghat. Investment opportunities will also increase.
