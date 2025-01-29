Maha Kumbh stampede kills over 17, bodies rushed in ambulances

The incident caused chaos at the Sangam confluence. Dozens of ambulances arrived at the scene immediately after the accident and transported the bodies of the deceased. Injured devotees were admitted to the central hospital in the mela complex. Several ambulances continuously ferried bodies from the mela towards the city.

What did Devkinandan Thakur say? Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, commenting on the stampede, said, “I did not go to the Sangam Ghat because the crowds there are massive. I appeal to people not to insist on bathing only at the Sangam Ghat. The entire Ganga and Yamuna rivers are currently ‘amrit’ (nectar); you will receive the same merit if you bathe anywhere.”

What did Swami Rambhadracharya say? Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, commenting on the stampede, said, "I appeal to all devotees that a huge crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, so they should not insist on taking a holy bath only at the Sangam Ghat. They should not leave their camps right now and should look for their safety."

What did Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti say? On the stampede-like situation in the Mahakumbh area, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, “This is a sad incident. Whatever happened was not right. The Akhara Parishad has decided to cancel their Amrit Snan keeping in mind the public interest. The number of devotees gathered is more than estimated. I appeal to people that the entire mela area is Kumbh, so they can bathe at any ghat, not just the Triveni Ghat.”

Akharas will not participate in the bath today Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said, "We are very saddened by the incident. Thousands of devotees were with us… In the public interest, we have decided that the Akharas will not participate in the bath today. I appeal to people to come for the bath on Vasant Panchami instead of today."