Maha kumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees’ attention

Hands Raised for 16 Years In the Juna Akhara, Karnapuri Maharaj has kept his hands raised for 16 years. When asked about the reason, Karnapuri Maharaj said he is doing this for world peace. He wants to establish Ram Rajya in the world and for everyone to live with love and brotherhood. He will end his Hatha Yoga practice once this is achieved.

Six Years on a Swing Rupeshpuri Maharaj has been living on a swing for six years. He rests on the swing itself. He explained that when he goes for the royal bath (Shahi Snan), he performs it while standing. He said he has been practising Hatha Yoga for 12 years and can extend it to 24 years or even for life.

Wearing 21 kg of Rudraksha Vashistha Giri Maharaj, seen wearing 21 kg of Rudraksha, is also present at the Mahakumbh. Vashistha Giri, who is engrossed in the worship of Lord Shiva, said that he started wearing Rudraksha in 2010 after receiving Guru Diksha. Initially, their weight was less, but it gradually increased.