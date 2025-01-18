scriptMaha kumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees’ attention | Mahakumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees&#39; attention | Latest News | Patrika News
Maha kumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees' attention

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees are arriving in large numbers to witness the Hatha Yoga practices of skilled saints. Some are performing Hatha Yoga for world peace, while others are doing it for physical and mental balance.

Jan 18, 2025

Maha kumbh 2025: The ongoing Maha kumbh in Prayagraj is witnessing saints and ascetics in various forms. Devotees, after taking a dip in the Sangam, are visiting the saints’ camps to seek their blessings and witness their unique practices. A large number of devotees are coming to see the saints practising Hatha Yoga. Some perform it for world peace, while others for physical and mental balance. The Patrika team learned about the Hatha Yoga practices of some of these saints and ascetics:

Hands Raised for 16 Years

In the Juna Akhara, Karnapuri Maharaj has kept his hands raised for 16 years. When asked about the reason, Karnapuri Maharaj said he is doing this for world peace. He wants to establish Ram Rajya in the world and for everyone to live with love and brotherhood. He will end his Hatha Yoga practice once this is achieved.

Six Years on a Swing

Rupeshpuri Maharaj has been living on a swing for six years. He rests on the swing itself. He explained that when he goes for the royal bath (Shahi Snan), he performs it while standing. He said he has been practising Hatha Yoga for 12 years and can extend it to 24 years or even for life.

Wearing 21 kg of Rudraksha

Vashistha Giri Maharaj, seen wearing 21 kg of Rudraksha, is also present at the Mahakumbh. Vashistha Giri, who is engrossed in the worship of Lord Shiva, said that he started wearing Rudraksha in 2010 after receiving Guru Diksha. Initially, their weight was less, but it gradually increased.

Devotees are also reaching these ascetics

—Ramesh Manjhi, popularly known as Kantewala Baba, has been lying on thorns for about 50 years.
—Amarjeet, a resident of Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, has been growing barley on his head since 2021.
—Tarzan Baba from Madhya Pradesh has been living in this car for 35 years.

