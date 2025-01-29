Maha Kumbh: Ambulance Driver Reports 12-18 Deaths, CM Yogi Warns Against Rumours

Earlier, about six hours after the stampede, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that the bathing was proceeding peacefully and urged people to disregard rumours. Prior to this, an officer deployed in the mela area also stated that some people were injured due to a breach in the barricades, were receiving treatment, and that the situation was not serious. However, eyewitnesses and media reports contradict this, with accounts of fatalities, the sight of corpses, and widespread disorder. Many saints and ordinary citizens alike are alleging that the mela administration is focused solely on VIPs, neglecting the plight of ordinary people. Several akharas have cancelled their grand bathing ceremonies.

CM Yogi First Tweeted, Then Released a Video Message CM Yogi said that 8-10 crore people are in Prayagraj. There is pressure, but the situation is under control. #UPCM @myogiadityanath जी की महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए श्रद्धालुओं से अपील…#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/yANNyCpmie — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 29, 2025 CM Yogi’s Tweet Around 8 AM: To the dear devotees who have come to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh-2025, bathe at the ghat nearest to you on Mother Ganga. Do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. Please follow the administration’s instructions and cooperate to maintain order. Bathing is taking place peacefully at all the ghats of the Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours. CM Yogi said that 8-10 crore people are in Prayagraj. There is pressure, but the situation is under control.To the dear devotees who have come to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh-2025, bathe at the ghat nearest to you on Mother Ganga. Do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. Please follow the administration’s instructions and cooperate to maintain order. Bathing is taking place peacefully at all the ghats of the Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours.

महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज आए प्रिय श्रद्धालुओं, माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के आप समीप हैं, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें।आप सभी प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। संगम के सभी घाटों पर शांतिपूर्वक स्नान हो रहा है। किसी भी अफवाह… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2025 CM Yogi’s tweet did not specify the rumour nor clarify the officer’s statement. However, he mentioned the stampede in his video message. Before Yogi’s tweet, Akanksha Rana , an officer deployed in the mela area, stated that a stampede-like situation arose due to a barrier-breaking, resulting in some injuries, but no serious consequences. CM Yogi’s tweet did not specify the rumour nor clarify the officer’s statement. However, he mentioned the stampede in his video message. Before Yogi’s tweet, Akanksha Rana , an officer deployed in the mela area, stated that a stampede-like situation arose due to a barrier-breaking, resulting in some injuries, but no serious consequences.

#WATCH | #Mahakumbh | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the reports of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana says, “On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment.… pic.twitter.com/SgLRVXMlgf — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025 However, eyewitness accounts from devotees and media suggest fatalities. An ambulance driver, Avanish Kumar, told Patrika that 17-18 people died, stating he transported four bodies. However, eyewitness accounts from devotees and media suggest fatalities. An ambulance driver, Avanish Kumar, told Patrika that 17-18 people died, stating he transported four bodies.

A devotee from Gonda told Patrika that his uncle died in the stampede. He recounted witnessing the jam, the lack of police or administrative presence, and the ensuing stampede where 60-70 people fell. He estimates 15-20 fatalities. A devotee from Gonda told Patrika that his uncle died in the stampede. He recounted witnessing the jam, the lack of police or administrative presence, and the ensuing stampede where 60-70 people fell. He estimates 15-20 fatalities.

Home Minister Takes Stock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to inquire about the events at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Maha Kumbh Mela. They assured CM Yogi of full central government support.

PM Speaks with CM Yogi Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with CM Yogi to review the situation in Prayagraj and called for immediate assistance measures. CM Yogi mentioned in his video message that the Prime Minister had spoken to him four times since morning.