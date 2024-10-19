scriptMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing! | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing!

Nana Patole: Turmoil continues in MVA over seat sharing for Maharashtra Assembly Election. There is tension between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Congress.

MumbaiOct 19, 2024 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Nana Patole

Nana Patole

The bugle has been sounded for the Maharashtra Assembly Election. All political parties have geared up for it. Meanwhile, there is turmoil in the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) over seat sharing. Here, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Congress are at loggerheads. The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will hold talks with the Congress high command over seat sharing. Uddhav Thackeray’s party leader Sanjay Raut says they may soon talk to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has also levelled serious allegations against Congress state president Nana Patole.

‘Nana Patole is Responsible for No Seat Sharing’

It is worth mentioning that Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has said that Congress state president Nana Patole is responsible for the failure to share seats. The party has even said that if Nana Patole is present in the meeting, they will not attend.

Nana Patole’s Response

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has said that Sanjay Raut’s leader is Uddhav Thackeray. Our leaders are Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the leader of the NCP (SCP) is Sharad Pawar. The seat-sharing committee was formed on the orders of these leaders. It is our responsibility to inform our leaders about the reality. If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav ji, it is their issue. We will do our job and provide information to our leaders.

Elections to be Held in One Phase

Elections will be held in one phase for all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23. The notification will be issued on October 22. The last date for filing nominations is October 29. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 4, 2024.

News / National News / Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing!

National News

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing!

in 4 hours

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

National News

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

in 3 hours

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

National News

Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

2 hours ago

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

National News

Chhath Puja 2024: Toxic foam in Yamuna sparks health concerns—Purvanchalis question how to take the holy dip

2 hours ago

Latest National News

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

National News

After Baba Siddique’s murder, police stunned by photo found on accused’s phone

in 3 hours

Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

National News

Noida Society Ruckus: Sticker-less Car Sparks Heated Dispute

in 3 hours

Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

National News

Why this Indian tribe mourns on Diwali

in 45 minutes

Large-Scale Extortion Uncovered on Kaushambi Highway, Several Officials Suspected

National News

Large-Scale Extortion Uncovered on Kaushambi Highway, Several Officials Suspected

51 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.