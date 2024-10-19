Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: MVA Turmoil Over Seat Sharing!

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has also levelled serious allegations against Congress state president Nana Patole. ‘Nana Patole is Responsible for No Seat Sharing’ It is worth mentioning that Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has said that Congress state president Nana Patole is responsible for the failure to share seats. The party has even said that if Nana Patole is present in the meeting, they will not attend.

Nana Patole’s Response Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has said that Sanjay Raut’s leader is Uddhav Thackeray. Our leaders are Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the leader of the NCP (SCP) is Sharad Pawar. The seat-sharing committee was formed on the orders of these leaders. It is our responsibility to inform our leaders about the reality. If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav ji, it is their issue. We will do our job and provide information to our leaders.