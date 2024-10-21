Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

71 Get Another Chance, Three Denied Tickets Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been given a ticket from Kamthi seat. He had lost his ticket in the previous election. According to the BJP’s list, former Union Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane will contest from Kankavli. Minister Chandrakant Patil will contest from Kothrud again. Sudhir Mungantiwar, who lost the Lok Sabha election, will contest from Ballarpur. Anuradha Chavan has been given a ticket from Phulambri, the old seat of Rajasthan Governor Haribhai Bagde. Candidates have been announced for 16 seats in Mumbai, of which 14 are sitting MLAs who have been given another chance. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar will contest from Vandre West and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will contest from Malabar Hill again.

Tickets to Sons, Daughters, and Brothers There are a good number of relatives of leaders on the BJP’s list. Former CM Ashok Chavan’s daughter Srijaya Chavan has been given a ticket from Bhokar and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s son Santosh Danve has been given a ticket from Bhokardan. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar’s brother Vinod Shelar has been given a ticket from Bandra West. Pratibha Pachpute, the wife of MLA Babanrao Pachpute who was jailed for firing at a Shiv Sena leader, has been given a ticket from Shrigonda. In Chinchwad, the ticket of Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap, has been cancelled and her brother Shankar Jagtap has been given a ticket instead.