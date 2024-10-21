scriptMaharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP has released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

BJP has released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been fielded from Nagpur South-West again. The list includes 13 women candidates and 71 sitting MLAs have been given another chance. Only three MLAs have been denied tickets. Tickets have been given to six seats for Scheduled Castes and four for Scheduled Tribes. Three Independent MLAs will also contest on BJP tickets this time. In the state, BJP is contesting elections in alliance with Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

71 Get Another Chance, Three Denied Tickets

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been given a ticket from Kamthi seat. He had lost his ticket in the previous election. According to the BJP’s list, former Union Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane will contest from Kankavli. Minister Chandrakant Patil will contest from Kothrud again. Sudhir Mungantiwar, who lost the Lok Sabha election, will contest from Ballarpur. Anuradha Chavan has been given a ticket from Phulambri, the old seat of Rajasthan Governor Haribhai Bagde. Candidates have been announced for 16 seats in Mumbai, of which 14 are sitting MLAs who have been given another chance. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar will contest from Vandre West and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will contest from Malabar Hill again.

Tickets to Sons, Daughters, and Brothers

There are a good number of relatives of leaders on the BJP’s list. Former CM Ashok Chavan’s daughter Srijaya Chavan has been given a ticket from Bhokar and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s son Santosh Danve has been given a ticket from Bhokardan. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar’s brother Vinod Shelar has been given a ticket from Bandra West. Pratibha Pachpute, the wife of MLA Babanrao Pachpute who was jailed for firing at a Shiv Sena leader, has been given a ticket from Shrigonda. In Chinchwad, the ticket of Ashwini Jagtap, the wife of deceased MLA Laxman Jagtap, has been cancelled and her brother Shankar Jagtap has been given a ticket instead.

News / National News / Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

National News

JDU leader makes a big claim, Giriraj Singh will be ousted from BJP

13 hours ago

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

Bollywood

Good News for Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans, Actress to Showcase Powerful Dance Moves in Pushpa 2?

12 hours ago

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

world

Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

17 hours ago

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

National News

Kolkata Rape Case: CM Mamta Banerjee’s Appealed to the Protesting junior Doctors

18 hours ago

Latest National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

National News

Aeroplan Threats: 46 posts of threats from one account, social media platform X takes big action

in 5 hours

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

National News

Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election: Sonia Gandhi to campaign for daughter Priyanka

in 5 hours

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

National News

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack again rocks Ghati, 7 killed including a doctor, one terrorist killed in Uri

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

National News

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s First List Includes Fadnavis, 71 Get Another Chance

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.