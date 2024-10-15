Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP will play the big brother role, Shiv Sena will be second, and NCP will be third. Strategy Finalised for All 288 Seats A marathon meeting of the Maharashtra core committee was held on Monday in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and under the chairmanship of National President JP Nadda. The strategy for all 288 seats was finalised. The screening of candidates was done. On October 16, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Election Committee will discuss the first list of candidates. The first list is likely to announce candidates for most of the sitting seats.

Important Seats to be Given to Shiv Sena and NCP The seat sharing among BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde group), and NCP (Ajit Pawar group) is significant in Maharashtra politics, as these parties will play a crucial role in the state assembly elections. Under this, important seats will also be given to Shiv Sena and NCP. This seat sharing makes it clear that BJP is preparing its election strategy in Maharashtra with its allies, in which an attempt has been made to balance power among all parties.