Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as observers for the meeting and are expected to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday. Following the legislature party meeting, a claim to form the government will be presented to the Governor, and the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister is set to take place at Azad Maidan at 5 pm on 5 December.

While BJP leaders have remained tight-lipped about the name of the new Chief Minister, it is widely speculated that Devendra Fadnavis could be finalised during the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Shinde cancels meeting Eknath Shinde, who returned to his village, was supposed to meet with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Monday to finalise the formula for government formation. However, Shinde has cancelled all his meetings again. Sources close to him say that Shinde is still suffering from fever. There is a buzz that this might be a pressure tactic.