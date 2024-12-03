scriptMaharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement | Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde &#39;still unwell&#39;, BJP prepares for Devendra Fadnavis as CM | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

Maharashtra CM: The swearing-in ceremony of the CM will take place at Azad Maidan on December 5 at 5 pm.

New DelhiDec 03, 2024 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

In Maharashtra, amid the political manoeuvring of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the BJP has begun steps towards forming a government. A meeting of the BJP legislature party is scheduled for 4 December in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan. During this meeting, the name of the new Chief Minister will be announced.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as observers for the meeting and are expected to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday. Following the legislature party meeting, a claim to form the government will be presented to the Governor, and the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister is set to take place at Azad Maidan at 5 pm on 5 December.
While BJP leaders have remained tight-lipped about the name of the new Chief Minister, it is widely speculated that Devendra Fadnavis could be finalised during the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Shinde cancels meeting

Eknath Shinde, who returned to his village, was supposed to meet with Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Monday to finalise the formula for government formation. However, Shinde has cancelled all his meetings again. Sources close to him say that Shinde is still suffering from fever. There is a buzz that this might be a pressure tactic.

Ajit Pawar in Delhi

NCP chief Ajit Pawar arrived in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the formation of the new government. He will meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Pawar is likely to be made the Finance Minister. Devendra Fadnavis was also supposed to accompany him, but he cancelled his visit at the last minute. He will join the meeting via video conferencing.

News / National News / Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

in 3 hours

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

Football News

Violence and stampede during football match leave 56 dead, including children

in 4 hours

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

Hollywood News

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

in 3 hours

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

Crime

Dholpur Crime: First wife, then husband commit suicide, leaving two innocent children devastated

15 hours ago

Latest National News

School Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Anganwadis close for holiday, administration issues order

National News

School Holiday: Schools, Colleges, and Anganwadis close for holiday, administration issues order

14 hours ago

Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

National News

Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

15 hours ago

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

UP News

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

17 hours ago

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

National News

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.