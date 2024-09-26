Big Decision of Shinde Government Before Maharashtra Elections, Pune Airport’s Name to be Changed, Gift to Brahmin and Rajput Communities

Big Gift to Brahmin and Rajput Communities In this, the Brahmin community has been given a big gift. The Parshuram Economic Development Corporation has been approved in the cabinet meeting. This corporation has been established for the economic development of the economically weak Brahmin community. There have been protests for many days demanding this. Finally, a decision has been taken in today’s cabinet meeting.

According to reports, many communities have become aggressive in the state demanding reservations. Meanwhile, the demand for the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation has been going on for a long time to provide government benefits to poor Brahmin students. Protests were also held at many places for this.

On the other hand, the Shinde cabinet has also approved the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation (scheme) for the Rajput community. Pune Airport to be Named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj The Maharashtra government has also approved the proposal to rename the Pune International Airport as ‘Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport’. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Now, this proposal will be sent to the Center for final approval.