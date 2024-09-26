Big Decision of Shinde Government Before Maharashtra Elections, Pune Airport’s Name to be Changed, Gift to Brahmin and Rajput Communities

scriptBig Decision of Shinde Government Before Maharashtra Elections, Pune Airport’s Name to be Changed, Gift to Brahmin and Rajput Communities | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra cabinet decisions: 23 important decisions were taken in today’s cabinet meeting before the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Shinde government has decided to change the names of Pune Airport and 14 ITIs.

A significant cabinet meeting was held today (23 September) under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In this meeting, 23 major decisions were taken. The state government has made efforts to please all communities through its decisions today. The Shinde government has doubled the salaries of sarpanches and up-sarpanches. Moreover, three Kunbi sub-castes have been included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Meanwhile, the Shinde government has also taken a big decision for the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

Big Gift to Brahmin and Rajput Communities

In this, the Brahmin community has been given a big gift. The Parshuram Economic Development Corporation has been approved in the cabinet meeting. This corporation has been established for the economic development of the economically weak Brahmin community. There have been protests for many days demanding this. Finally, a decision has been taken in today’s cabinet meeting.
According to reports, many communities have become aggressive in the state demanding reservations. Meanwhile, the demand for the Parshuram Economic Development Corporation has been going on for a long time to provide government benefits to poor Brahmin students. Protests were also held at many places for this.
On the other hand, the Shinde cabinet has also approved the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation (scheme) for the Rajput community.

Pune Airport to be Named after Sant Tukaram Maharaj

The Maharashtra government has also approved the proposal to rename the Pune International Airport as ‘Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport’. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Now, this proposal will be sent to the Center for final approval.

14 ITIs Get New Names

Moreover, the names of 14 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) located in different districts of the state have been changed. These ITIs will be named after great personalities and individuals who have contributed to the respective districts. For instance, the ITI in Thane district has been named after Dharmveer Anand Dighe. Similarly, the ITI in Beed has been named after the late leader Vinayak Mete.

