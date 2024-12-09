Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker

The special session of the assembly began on Saturday, and on the first day, 173 MLAs took the oath. On the second day, 105 MLAs took the oath. In fact, many MLAs from the opposition alliance, Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA), refused to take the oath on December 7, citing issues with EVMs and staged a walkout. Therefore, they were not allowed to take the oath.

Fadnavis Government to Prove Majority Today On the third day, Monday, the remaining MLAs will take the oath, and the Devendra Fadnavis government will prove its majority. The Mahayuti already has clear majority support in the assembly, so this majority test is just a formality.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. During this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were present. Rahul Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba assembly seat. His uncontested election as Speaker is almost certain since no other candidate has filed a nomination.