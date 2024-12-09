scriptMaharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker | Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra: On the last day of the three-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly, the Devendra Fadnavis government will prove its majority on Monday.

Maharashtra: On the last day of the three-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly, the Devendra Fadnavis government will prove its majority on Monday. This majority test is just a formality since the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) has received a massive majority in the assembly elections.
The special session of the assembly began on Saturday, and on the first day, 173 MLAs took the oath. On the second day, 105 MLAs took the oath. In fact, many MLAs from the opposition alliance, Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA), refused to take the oath on December 7, citing issues with EVMs and staged a walkout. Therefore, they were not allowed to take the oath.

Fadnavis Government to Prove Majority Today

On the third day, Monday, the remaining MLAs will take the oath, and the Devendra Fadnavis government will prove its majority. The Mahayuti already has clear majority support in the assembly, so this majority test is just a formality.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. During this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were present. Rahul Narvekar is an MLA from the Colaba assembly seat. His uncontested election as Speaker is almost certain since no other candidate has filed a nomination.

Mahayuti’s Support

The Mahayuti alliance has a clear majority in the assembly, which ensures Narvekar’s victory. After filing the nomination, the formal election of the Speaker will take place during the session. With Narvekar’s uncontested election, the Mahayuti’s position will become even stronger, and the ruling party is likely to get a clear advantage in the assembly proceedings.

