Anti Rape Bill: 10 Days to Execution, 5 Years Imprisonment for Helping, What’s Special in Mamata Government’s Bill for Women’s Safety

Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to bring a big law on women and child safety. This law is being called the Aparajita Women and Child Bill 2024.

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:23 am• Patrika Desk

The Kolkata rape-murder case has raised questions on the Mamata Banerjee government. There is outrage across the country against the accused in rape and murder cases. Doctors have been on strike since the incident, and questions have been raised about the functioning of the state government and the Kolkata police. Amidst all this, the Mamata government has taken a major step towards women and child safety. The West Bengal government is going to introduce an Anti-Rape Bill. A special session has been called today for this purpose. The BJP, which has been demanding the resignation of the CM, has also decided to support the Anti-Rape Bill proposed by the Mamata government.

Name of Anti Rape Bill 2024 The West Bengal Cabinet has approved a new bill to prevent rape and ensure strict punishment for such crimes. The bill, named Aparajita Women and Child Bill 2024, will be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly. The government has decided to propose the death penalty for rapists. The bill will be presented in the assembly on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and will be sent to the Governor for signature after passage.