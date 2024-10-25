scriptMedical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Medical student poisoned to death, four youths accused, family files murder case

The family has accused four youths of poisoning her to death.

JaipurOct 25, 2024 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

A case of the death of a medical student has come to light in the capital. The family has accused four youths of poisoning her to death. Banipark police are investigating the matter. The family says that Siya called her mother Rajkumari for help, but she died before reaching the hospital. Doctors said that Siya’s eyes, nails, and lips had turned blue, indicating death by poisoning. Rajkumari filed a murder case on October 21 at Banipark police station, in which four people have been accused.
The victim’s mother, Rajkumari, says that her daughter was given poison in the institute’s canteen. It is alleged that the girl’s female friend and some boys hatched a conspiracy to kill her. Siya had gone to study on April 30 and called her mother in the evening. She was found in a serious condition at the metro station and was admitted to Satellite Hospital.
The deceased’s friend informed the police that Siya was having an affair with a boy. The police said that in the CCTV footage, Siya is seen with her friends. The report alleges that Siya was poisoned and made to sit in the metro, which worsened her condition.
The police have registered a murder case and started the investigation. SHO Mahesh Sharma said that initially, a case of unnatural death was registered, but now a case has been registered on the court’s order. The police are investigating the matter.

