MP Metro Project Stalled: Securing Rs 10,000 Crore Funding Proves Difficult

Despite the funding challenges, the alignment for the Indore-Ujjain Metro Project has been finalised. The detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be submitted shortly. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the survey and determined the route alignment, which includes 10 stations. The metro will cover 47 km, running from Lavkush Square in Indore to Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. A hybrid-mode metro will operate between the two cities. The DMRC will soon submit the DPR to the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

The benefits of the Indore-Ujjain Metro will only be realised by passengers after the 2028 Singhstad. The project’s substantial cost of approximately ₹100 billion is proving difficult for the state government to secure, making completion before the Singhstad unlikely.

In the event that the project is not completed before the 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, passengers travelling between Indore and Ujjain will have the option of Vande Metro trains in addition to other existing rail services. The Ministry of Railways has already approved the operation of Vande Metro trains between Indore and Ujjain.

According to officials associated with the metro project, the metro, as part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between the two cities, can operate at a maximum speed of 135 km per hour. The Indore-Ujjain Metro will also operate at this speed.