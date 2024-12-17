scriptMP Metro Project Stalled: Securing Rs 10,000 Crore Funding Proves Difficult | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

MP Metro Project Stalled: Securing Rs 10,000 Crore Funding Proves Difficult

MP’s metro project faces funding hurdle. The project is reportedly facing difficulties in securing the necessary ₹100 billion (₹10,000 crore) in funding.

UjjainDec 17, 2024 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

MP's metro project worth 10 thousand crores stuck in budget

MP’s metro project worth 10 thousand crores stuck in budget

Two major metro projects are underway in Madhya Pradesh. Tracks and stations are being constructed for the Indore Metro and Bhopal Metro. In addition to these, the Indore-Ujjain Metro Project has also been announced. The Indore-Ujjain Metro Project was initially conceived with the 2028 Kumbh Mela (Singhstad) in Ujjain in mind, aiming for completion before the religious gathering. However, this now seems unlikely due to difficulties in securing the required Rs 100 billion (₹10,000 crore) funding.
Despite the funding challenges, the alignment for the Indore-Ujjain Metro Project has been finalised. The detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be submitted shortly. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the survey and determined the route alignment, which includes 10 stations. The metro will cover 47 km, running from Lavkush Square in Indore to Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. A hybrid-mode metro will operate between the two cities. The DMRC will soon submit the DPR to the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.
The benefits of the Indore-Ujjain Metro will only be realised by passengers after the 2028 Singhstad. The project’s substantial cost of approximately ₹100 billion is proving difficult for the state government to secure, making completion before the Singhstad unlikely.
In the event that the project is not completed before the 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, passengers travelling between Indore and Ujjain will have the option of Vande Metro trains in addition to other existing rail services. The Ministry of Railways has already approved the operation of Vande Metro trains between Indore and Ujjain.
According to officials associated with the metro project, the metro, as part of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between the two cities, can operate at a maximum speed of 135 km per hour. The Indore-Ujjain Metro will also operate at this speed.

News / National News / MP Metro Project Stalled: Securing Rs 10,000 Crore Funding Proves Difficult

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

National News

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

3 hours ago

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

National News

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

5 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.