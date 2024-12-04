MP set for country’s largest industrial park, thousands of jobs on the horizon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning at 11 am, Mohan government’s big decisions, MP’s development, and employment opportunities…

Bhopal•Dec 04, 2024 / 03:00 pm• Patrika Desk

MP Cabinet Meeting में सीएम मोहन यादव ने बड़े फैसलों पर लगाई मुहर.

MP Cabinet Meeting: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at 11 am. The meeting approved important proposals related to the state’s development and departmental works. Mohan Cabinet approved proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore for investment from the UK and Germany, along with other development works and employment opportunities. The decisions taken in the meeting will make MP a model for the country once again, and the Mohan government is bringing new employment opportunities.

Mohan Cabinet’s big decisions 2025 will be celebrated as the year of industry and employment in Madhya Pradesh, and various programs will be organised in the fields of science, technology, and other departments throughout the year.

A regional summit will be held in Narmadapuram on December 7, which will be attended by several big industrialists and their representatives.

Gita Jayanti will be celebrated from December 8 to 11 in Ujjain and on December 11 in Bhopal.

The Tansen Samaroh will be organised from December 15 to 19 in a grand manner.

The Jan Kalyan Parv will be celebrated from December 11 to 26 in all districts, and the Chief Minister will interact with public representatives through video conferencing.

The Madhav National Park will be declared a Tiger Reserve, and a buffer zone will be created in the villages, and a plan will be prepared within a month, keeping in mind the problems of the villagers.

A thermal power plant will be set up with an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore, providing employment to thousands of people.

Tantya Mama’s birth anniversary will be celebrated with great enthusiasm from December 4.

The Parvati and Kalisindh canal project will be implemented at a cost of around Rs 36,800 crore, benefiting 2094 villages in Guna, Shivpuri, Sehore, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Indore, Mandsaur, and Morena districts. New sub-committee for liquor policy A new sub-committee has been formed for the liquor policy, which includes Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuriya. This time, another minister has been added to the committee. Preparations for Simhastha begin Preparations for Simhastha 2028 have begun, and the Mohan government has approved a proposal to build a 20-kilometre-long Simhastha bypass at a cost of Rs 701 crore. The bypass will be four-laned and will be completed before Simhastha.

A greenfield road will be built between Indore and Ujjain, which will be 48 kilometres long and four-lane, at a cost of Rs 1370 crore. This road will be important for industrial development and will also connect the industrial area of Pithampur.

A two-lane road will be built in the Indore-Ujjain district for Rs 2389.28 crore. Narmadapuram gets a big gift Narmadapuram has received a big gift from PM Modi. A global investors' summit will be held on December 7, and investors from around the world will be invited to invest in the industrial park. The park will be set up on 884 acres of land, and the central government will provide a subsidy of Rs 300 crore. This will be a mega industrial park, and the state government will provide all necessary facilities to the investors.