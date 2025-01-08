scriptCongress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress’ new HQ: Indira Gandhi Bhawan opens 15 January

Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new office will open at 10 am on 15 January, marking a historic moment for the party’s legacy spanning over 139 years.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

The Indian National Congress (INC) announced on Tuesday that its new headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will be inaugurated on 15 January in a grand ceremony in New Delhi, according to a press release.
Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new office will open at 10 am on 15 January, marking a historic moment for the party’s legacy spanning over 139 years. The inauguration will be presided over by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, with the presence of Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The ceremony will include prominent party leaders, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, former chief ministers, former Union ministers, and MPs.

New Congress Headquarters to Feature Modern Amenities

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the building’s inauguration ceremony. He stated that Indira Gandhi Bhawan is built to cater to the party’s and its leaders’ evolving needs, featuring modern amenities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

A Look at Previous Headquarters

The Congress party’s journey as a political entity began on 28 December 1885. Since then, the party has had several headquarters. Initially, Anand Bhawan in Allahabad was designated as the party headquarters in 1931, which was later shifted to 7 Jantar Mantar Road, Delhi, after independence. In 1971, the party office moved to 5 Rajendra Prasad Road. After the Emergency in 1977, Indira Congress established a new headquarters in January 1978 at 24 Akbar Road. The Congress headquarters has remained at this location until today.

400 Top Leaders Invited

The release stated that around 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, permanent and special invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, AICC secretaries, joint secretaries and heads of departments and cells. Former chief ministers, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, Union ministers and AICC general secretaries are also among the prominent invitees.

