No more repeated KYC hassle: Farmers to access all schemes with one click

Digital Profile of Farmers will be Prepared The Agri Stack Scheme is empowering Indian agriculture through a digital platform. Along with this, the scheme is also preparing to increase the productivity and income of farmers by linking them with technical resources. Under this scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a digital profile of farmers will be prepared. This profile will include information about their land records, crop details, and various other important economic activities.

No Need to Repeat KYC Under the Agri Stack Scheme, farmers will easily get the benefit of all government schemes, including crop loans, PM Kisan Yojana, and crop insurance. For this, the countrywide farmer registration program is being accelerated. In this program, farmers’ records like Khasra, Khatauni will be linked with their Aadhaar. This will greatly benefit farmers as they will not need to undergo KYC repeatedly for government schemes.

To avail of the benefits of this scheme, farmers need to get themselves registered first. As per the reports, farmers need to get this done before December 31, 2024. For this, you can visit the department’s web portal https://upfr.agristack.gov.in or get it done at the nearby registration camp or panchayat Bhavan.