scriptTata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

Noel Tata: After the demise of Ratan Tata, the command of Tata Trust has now come into the hands of Noel Tata.

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

After the demise of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata was appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts. This decision was taken during a meeting in Mumbai on Friday, in which all members unanimously elected Noel Tata as the chairman. Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, Noel Tata, will now lead Tata Trusts and also operate the holding companies of the group. After Ratan Tata’s demise, the command of Tata Trust has now come into the hands of Noel Tata. He has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of Tata Trust. This important decision was taken during a meeting of Tata Trust in Mumbai. Noel Tata was already a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and has now been given the responsibility of the entire Tata group.

The Tata group is spread across more than 100 countries

The Tata group is spread across more than 100 countries, with a total value of $403 billion. Now, Noel Tata will lead this vast business empire and play a crucial role in taking the group’s activities forward.

Noel is Ratan Tata’s stepbrother

After Ratan Tata’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences to Noel Tata. Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, was already seen as a key person in the operation of Tata Trust. Now, after Ratan Tata’s demise, Noel Tata will operate the holding companies of Tata Trust.
Noel Tata, 67, is the son of Ratan Tata’s father, Naval Tata, and his second wife, Simone Tata. He has vast experience in leadership roles in Tata Group and trust, and will now take on new responsibilities to take forward the legacy of Tata Group.

News / National News / Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Exam

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

in 1 hour

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

Education News

UP Board Exam: Actions to Prevent Cheating and Significant Change in Answer Sheet

in 1 hour

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

Education News

Excellent Career Opportunities in Yoga: Get a Job with These 5 Courses

in 1 hour

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

Gulf

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

National News

Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

in 5 hours

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

National News

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

in 4 hours

AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

News

AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

1 hour ago

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.