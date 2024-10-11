Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

The Tata group is spread across more than 100 countries The Tata group is spread across more than 100 countries, with a total value of $403 billion. Now, Noel Tata will lead this vast business empire and play a crucial role in taking the group’s activities forward.

Noel is Ratan Tata’s stepbrother After Ratan Tata’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences to Noel Tata. Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, was already seen as a key person in the operation of Tata Trust. Now, after Ratan Tata’s demise, Noel Tata will operate the holding companies of Tata Trust.

Noel Tata, 67, is the son of Ratan Tata’s father, Naval Tata, and his second wife, Simone Tata. He has vast experience in leadership roles in Tata Group and trust, and will now take on new responsibilities to take forward the legacy of Tata Group.