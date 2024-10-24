scriptNow the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament | Latest News | Patrika News
Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress Party's General Secretary, but this is her first time entering the electoral arena. If she wins the election from Wayanad, she will be the third woman from the Nehru-Gandhi family to become an MP.

Wayanad Oct 24, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi: The Nehru-Gandhi family has dominated the country’s politics. From the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the fourth generation, Rahul Gandhi, they have made their mark in Parliament. Now, Priyanka Gandhi from this generation is also preparing to enter Parliament by contesting the Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad in Kerala. Although Priyanka Gandhi has been an active politician for several years, the party has given her various responsibilities. If Priyanka Gandhi wins the election, she will be the third woman from the Nehru-Gandhi family to become an MP. If Priyanka wins the election, she will be the eighth member of the family to enter Parliament.

The Nehru Family’s Dominance in Politics

In the country, the Nehru family’s dominance in politics has been unmatched. If Priyanka wins the election, the family will have three members in Parliament simultaneously. During Nehru’s time, his son-in-law Feroze Gandhi became an MP. His daughter Indira Gandhi first entered Parliament in 1964. During Indira Gandhi’s prime ministership, her younger son Sanjay Gandhi became an MP from Amethi. After Sanjay’s death, Rajiv Gandhi became an MP from this seat. Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the country after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, the Gandhi family kept a distance from politics for about six years.

Sonia Gandhi Became President in 1998

At the request of party leaders, Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress in 1997 and became the party president in 1998. She first contested the Lok Sabha election from Bellary and Amethi in 1999. Since then, Sonia has been an MP. During her presidency, the Congress-led UPA government ruled the country for ten years.

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Since 2004

During Sonia’s active political life, her elder son Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004. He was elected MP from Amethi. After becoming an MP three times from here, he contested the 2019 election from Amethi and Wayanad. Smriti Irani of the BJP defeated him in Amethi.

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Rajasthan

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Sonia Gandhi left the Rae Bareli seat and was elected as an MP from Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi contested the 2024 election from Wayanad and Rae Bareli. After winning from both places, he left the Wayanad seat and handed it over to his sister Priyanka. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are already members of Parliament. If Priyanka Gandhi wins the election, she will be the third member of the family in Parliament.

