Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

The Nehru Family’s Dominance in Politics In the country, the Nehru family’s dominance in politics has been unmatched. If Priyanka wins the election, the family will have three members in Parliament simultaneously. During Nehru’s time, his son-in-law Feroze Gandhi became an MP. His daughter Indira Gandhi first entered Parliament in 1964. During Indira Gandhi’s prime ministership, her younger son Sanjay Gandhi became an MP from Amethi. After Sanjay’s death, Rajiv Gandhi became an MP from this seat. Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the country after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, the Gandhi family kept a distance from politics for about six years.

Sonia Gandhi Became President in 1998 At the request of party leaders, Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress in 1997 and became the party president in 1998. She first contested the Lok Sabha election from Bellary and Amethi in 1999. Since then, Sonia has been an MP. During her presidency, the Congress-led UPA government ruled the country for ten years.

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Since 2004 During Sonia’s active political life, her elder son Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004. He was elected MP from Amethi. After becoming an MP three times from here, he contested the 2019 election from Amethi and Wayanad. Smriti Irani of the BJP defeated him in Amethi.