Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana Chief Minister, Passes Away at 89

Bhupendra Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader, stated, “When Om Prakash Ji was CM, I was the Leader of the Opposition…we had a good relationship. He served the people…he was still active. It didn’t feel like he would leave us so soon…he was a good person and like an elder brother to me…”

Chautala was born in a small village near Sirsa, Haryana. His father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, played a key role in the formation of Haryana in 1966, serving as the state’s Chief Minister and later as India’s Deputy Prime Minister. He also founded the INLD party in 1996.