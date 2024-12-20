scriptOm Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana Chief Minister, Passes Away at 89 | Latest News | Patrika News
Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana Chief Minister, Passes Away at 89

Om Prakash Chautala Passes Away: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Supremo Om Prakash Chautala passed away on Friday, 20th December, at the age of 89.

New DelhiDec 20, 2024 / 02:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo, Om Prakash Chautala, passed away on Friday, 20 December, at the age of 89. Chautala served as Haryana’s Chief Minister five times. The son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Chautala suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.
Bhupendra Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader, stated, “When Om Prakash Ji was CM, I was the Leader of the Opposition…we had a good relationship. He served the people…he was still active. It didn’t feel like he would leave us so soon…he was a good person and like an elder brother to me…”
Chautala was born in a small village near Sirsa, Haryana. His father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, played a key role in the formation of Haryana in 1966, serving as the state’s Chief Minister and later as India’s Deputy Prime Minister. He also founded the INLD party in 1996.

Chautala’s Tenures as Chief Minister

Chautala served as Chief Minister of Haryana from December 2, 1989 to May 22, 1990, from July 1, 1990 to July 17, 1990, again from March 22, 1991 to April 6, 1991, and finally from July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005.

