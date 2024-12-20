Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana Chief Minister, Passes Away at 89

Bhupendra Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader, stated, “When Om Prakash Ji was CM, I was the Leader of the Opposition…we had a good relationship. He served the people…he was still active. It didn’t feel like he would leave us so soon…he was a good person and like an elder brother to me…”
Chautala was born in a small village near Sirsa, Haryana. His father, Chaudhary Devi Lal, played a key role in the formation of Haryana in 1966, serving as the state’s Chief Minister and later as India’s Deputy Prime Minister. He also founded the INLD party in 1996.
Chautala’s Tenures as Chief Minister Chautala served as Chief Minister of Haryana from December 2, 1989 to May 22, 1990, from July 1, 1990 to July 17, 1990, again from March 22, 1991 to April 6, 1991, and finally from July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005.