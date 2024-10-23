scriptAccident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured

Jaipur Road Accident: After the incident, all the injured passengers of the bus were admitted to the Rajkiya BDJM District Hospital, from where 17 seriously injured passengers were referred to Jaipur.

JaipurOct 23, 2024 / 10:19 am

Rajasthan Road Accident: Jaipur. A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway on Wednesday morning when a bus collided with a trolley. In this accident, the bus driver and two other people died on the spot, including two women. The accident occurred near Kotputli’s Kanwarpur stand at around 5 am.
According to the information, the sleeper bus was going from Ajmer to Delhi. The passengers were going to attend a satsang. According to Kotputli police station officer Rajesh Sharma, the bus collided with the trolley ahead, causing this horrific accident. After the incident, all the injured passengers of the bus were admitted to the Rajkiya BDJM District Hospital, from where 17 seriously injured passengers were referred to Jaipur.
The deceased have been identified as Maya, a resident of Alwar, Sunita Sah, a resident of Byavar, and Vishal Sharma, the bus driver, a resident of Jaipur. Collector Kalpana Agarwal said that most of the passengers on the bus were from around Ajmer. Three buses had left together for the Satsang, one of which met with the accident.
After the accident, the trolley driver fled the scene, following which the police cordoned off the area. The collector and other administrative officers reached the accident site and the hospital, where they took stock of the condition of the injured. Many of the injured are above 60 years old and are seriously injured. The incident has shocked everyone, and the administration has started efforts to catch the trolley driver as soon as possible. This accident has once again highlighted the need for road safety, which inspires everyone to be cautious.

