Pakistan’s entry in Haryana election, Amit Shah says – Congress slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in their rallies

Congress Insults Dalits – Shah Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned MP Selja Kumari during his address. He said that Congress insults Dalits. Whether it is Ashok Tanwar or Selja Kumari, Congress has always insulted them. He said that during Congress rule in Haryana, farmers’ land was given to the son-in-law of Delhi.

“Congress Insulted Sikhs” Amit Shah also accused the Congress of insulting Sikhs. He said that Rahul Gandhi says that Sikhs don’t have the freedom to wear turbans and bracelets in India. Rahul Baba, which India do you live in? This is the India where Sikhs have complete freedom. We respect all Sikh brothers. They wear turbans and bracelets and go to gurudwaras. You have always insulted Sikhs.