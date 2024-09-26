Pakistan’s entry in Haryana election, Amit Shah says – Congress slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in their rallies

scriptPakistan’s entry in Haryana election, Amit Shah says – Congress slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in their rallies | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana Election: Pakistan’s entry has been made in Haryana Assembly Election. Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised in Congress rallies.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 26, 2024 / 02:47 am

Patrika Desk

It is impossible to have elections in India without mentioning Pakistan. Now, Pakistan’s entry has been made in the Haryana Assembly Election. In Fatehabad’s Tohana, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally, where he said that slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised in Congress rallies in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi doesn’t stop them. Rahul Baba, you want to please whom? You say you will bring back Article 370, and release all terrorists… Your third generation will also come, but Article 380 will not be brought back.

Congress Insults Dalits – Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned MP Selja Kumari during his address. He said that Congress insults Dalits. Whether it is Ashok Tanwar or Selja Kumari, Congress has always insulted them. He said that during Congress rule in Haryana, farmers’ land was given to the son-in-law of Delhi.

“Congress Insulted Sikhs”

Amit Shah also accused the Congress of insulting Sikhs. He said that Rahul Gandhi says that Sikhs don’t have the freedom to wear turbans and bracelets in India. Rahul Baba, which India do you live in? This is the India where Sikhs have complete freedom. We respect all Sikh brothers. They wear turbans and bracelets and go to gurudwaras. You have always insulted Sikhs.

