Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities Across India (Petrol Diesel Price Today) Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.

Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi) Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai) Petrol: ₹103.50 per litre

Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)

Petrol: ₹104.38 per litre

Diesel: ₹89.90 per litre Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata) Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre

Diesel: ₹91.826 per litre Gurugram (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon) Petrol: ₹94.96 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.82 per litre

Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai) Petrol: ₹100.90 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.48 per litre Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore) Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre

Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)

Petrol: ₹105.58 per litre

Diesel: ₹92.42 per litre Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow) Petrol: ₹94.69 per litre

Diesel: ₹87.81 per litre Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Daily Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in the morning, with the new rates becoming effective from that time. These prices include excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other charges, resulting in a price almost double the base cost. This is why petrol and diesel prices appear high.