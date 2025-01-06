scriptPetrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates for Monday, 6 January 2025

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: As of Monday, 6th January 2025, international crude oil prices remain above $74 per barrel. Brent crude is trading at $74.64 per barrel. Let’s find out the petrol and diesel prices in major cities across the country.

New DelhiJan 06, 2025 / 08:51 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Diesel Price Today: As of Monday, January 6, 2025, the price of crude oil in the international market remains above $74 per barrel. Brent crude trades at $74.64 per barrel, while WTI crude is priced at $71.72 per barrel. In major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, and Gurugram, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. Let’s look at the petrol and diesel prices in major cities nationwide today.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities Across India (Petrol Diesel Price Today)

Petrol and diesel prices vary across different parts of the country depending on the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes imposed by state governments.
Delhi (Petrol Diesel Price in Delhi)

Petrol: ₹94.77 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.67 per litre

Mumbai (Petrol Diesel Price in Mumbai)

Petrol: ₹103.50 per litre
Diesel: ₹90.03 per litre

Jaipur (Petrol Diesel Price in Jaipur)
Petrol: ₹104.38 per litre
Diesel: ₹89.90 per litre

Kolkata (Petrol Diesel Price in Kolkata)

Petrol: ₹105.01 per litre
Diesel: ₹91.826 per litre

Gurugram (Petrol Diesel Price in Gurgaon)

Petrol: ₹94.96 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.82 per litre
Chennai (Petrol Diesel Price in Chennai)

Petrol: ₹100.90 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.48 per litre

Bangalore (Petrol Diesel Price in Bangalore)

Petrol: ₹102.92 per litre
Diesel: ₹88.99 per litre

Patna (Petrol Diesel Price in Patna)
Petrol: ₹105.58 per litre
Diesel: ₹92.42 per litre

Lucknow (Petrol Diesel Price in Lucknow)

Petrol: ₹94.69 per litre
Diesel: ₹87.81 per litre

Petrol and Diesel Prices Updated Daily

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in the morning, with the new rates becoming effective from that time. These prices include excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and other charges, resulting in a price almost double the base cost. This is why petrol and diesel prices appear high.

Check Petrol and Diesel Rates in Your City Here

Petrol and diesel prices (Petrol and Diesel Price Today) in India may vary across cities due to different taxes levied at the state level. To check daily updates for petrol and diesel prices in your city, you can use the SMS service. Indian Oil (IOCL) customers can send their city’s RSP (Retail Selling Price) code to 9224992249. This will provide them with the latest petrol and diesel prices in their city. To find your city’s RSP code, click here.

