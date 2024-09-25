scriptPresident Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over delayed rape case verdicts, saying that judgments come after generations, CJI Chandrachud made a big statement on the solution | Latest News | Patrika News
President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over delayed rape case verdicts, saying that judgments come after generations, CJI Chandrachud made a big statement on the solution

CJI DY Chandrachud said that 28% of judicial posts and 27% of non-judicial staff are vacant at the district level.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:31 pm

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (CJI D Y Chandrachud) emphasized the need for national-level recruitment for judicial services. He said that it’s time to think about national integration in judicial services, going beyond regionalism and state-level selection. During the two-day national convention of district judiciary, the CJI said that a recruitment calendar needs to be fixed across the country to ensure the timely filling of vacancies.

CJI reveals how many posts are vacant

In the presence of President Droupadi Murmu (Droupadi Murmu), the CJI said that 28% of judicial posts and 27% of non-judicial staff are vacant at the district level. The number of disposed cases is increasing with new cases being filed, which depends on the recruitment of skilled people. The CJI also mentioned the roadmap to reduce old pending cases. He again emphasized the need to increase women’s participation in the judiciary, asking if it’s acceptable that only 6.7% of the basic infrastructure at the district level is women-friendly. President Murmu also unveiled the Supreme Court’s flag and emblem during the program. Justice Suryakant and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present.

‘Poor people fear going to court’

On this occasion, President Murmu said that pending cases and their numbers are a big challenge for the judiciary. She said that in heinous crimes like rape when judgments come after generations, the common man feels a lack of sensitivity in the judicial process. Poor people in villages fear going to court. They think that fighting for justice can make their life even more miserable. Many people cannot even imagine the pain caused to poor people due to the culture of adjournments. Every possible effort should be made to change this situation.

