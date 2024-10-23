scriptPriyanka filed nomination from Wayanad, Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi also present | Latest News | Patrika News
Priyanka filed nomination from Wayanad, Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi also present

Priyanka Gandhi Wayanad: Priyanka held a roadshow with her brother Rahul Gandhi before filing her nomination and then addressed a rally

WayanadOct 23, 2024 / 05:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Priyanka Gandhi Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Wednesday. This is her first election. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13. In this regard, the Congress has fielded Priyanka Gandhi from here. She submitted three sets of nomination papers on Wednesday. Her husband Robert Vadra, son, and mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi were also present on the occasion.

During Priyanka’s nomination, officials said that only five people could be present with the candidate at the time of nomination. Therefore, after a brief delay, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and son, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party General Secretary KC Venugopal came out of the chamber. Priyanka Gandhi’s brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present. She submitted her nomination papers to the Wayanad District Collector Megashri.

Priyanka held a roadshow with her brother Rahul Gandhi before filing her nomination and then addressed a rally, which was attended by several Congress leaders. It is worth mentioning that Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha election from two seats, but later chose the Rae Bareli seat and resigned from the Wayanad seat. The CPI has fielded Satyan Mokeri from this seat, who had secured third place in the 2014 general elections. The BJP has given a ticket to Navya Haridas from here. In the 2019 general election, Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat by a margin of 4.60 lakh votes. The Wayanad constituency comprises three districts – Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

