Kingpin of NRHM Scam’s Assets Worth 1.63 Crore Seized, 12 Years of Investigation

The kingpin of the scam, Pramod Kumar Singh, a resident of Dhanbad, and his family’s assets worth 1.63 crore rupees have been temporarily seized. Pramod used to work as an accountant manager on a contract basis in NRHM.

RanchiSep 25, 2024 / 10:46 pm

Patrika Desk

The Enforcement Directorate’s Jharkhand unit has taken major action in a case related to the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam that took place 12 years ago. The kingpin of the scam, Pramod Kumar Singh, a resident of Dhanbad, and his family’s assets worth 1.63 crore rupees have been temporarily seized. Pramod used to work as an accountant manager on a contract basis at NRHM. He now has a big coal business. The Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau had filed an FIR against 10 people, including Pramod, in a case of embezzlement of 6 crore 97 lakh 43 thousand rupees allocated for Primary Health Centers in 2011-12. Pramod was the main accused.
It is alleged that he transferred the allocated amount to his account and spent it. The amount from 10 PHC accounts was transferred to his account. His wife Priya Singh’s account also received money through illegal means. After the scam was exposed, Pramod Singh was dismissed from his job. A few months ago, the ED started investigating the case. In July and August, the agency raided the premises of Pramod and other accused, seizing several documents and 2 lakh 17 thousand rupees in cash.
The ED’s investigation revealed that Pramod Kumar Singh and another employee, the late Shashibhushan Prasad, misused their positions to illegally withdraw 9.39 crore rupees from NRHM funds. The ED had earlier seized three of Pramod’s vehicles. Additionally, 2.17 lakh rupees were seized from his residence, and his bank account was frozen.

