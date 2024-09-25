Kingpin of NRHM Scam’s Assets Worth 1.63 Crore Seized, 12 Years of Investigation

It is alleged that he transferred the allocated amount to his account and spent it. The amount from 10 PHC accounts was transferred to his account. His wife Priya Singh’s account also received money through illegal means. After the scam was exposed, Pramod Singh was dismissed from his job. A few months ago, the ED started investigating the case. In July and August, the agency raided the premises of Pramod and other accused, seizing several documents and 2 lakh 17 thousand rupees in cash.

The ED’s investigation revealed that Pramod Kumar Singh and another employee, the late Shashibhushan Prasad, misused their positions to illegally withdraw 9.39 crore rupees from NRHM funds. The ED had earlier seized three of Pramod’s vehicles. Additionally, 2.17 lakh rupees were seized from his residence, and his bank account was frozen.