Protest condemns atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian minorities in Bangladesh

The Collector, Avadhesh Kumar Sharma, and the SP were handed over a memorandum. The police force was deployed during the program. The memorandum, addressed to the President, was submitted by saints and Chandraprakash Jain. In it, they expressed that, as citizens of India and representatives of the entire Hindu community, they are protesting against the atrocities on Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian communities in Bangladesh.

At the time of independence, 22% of Bangladesh’s population was Hindu, but now only 7.9% remain. There were over 6,000 incidents of violence against Hindus, including attacks in Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet. The police department is not taking complaints from Hindus. In just one month, 252 Hindu police officers were fired from their jobs. Temples were attacked and destroyed. Prominent Hindu saint and ISKCON official Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmacari was arrested on charges of sedition.

Sanatan Chetna Manch has demanded that the Indian government put pressure on the Bangladesh government to ensure the security and religious freedom of minority communities and that Hindu saint Swami Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu be released unconditionally. The United Nations and international human rights organisations should be held accountable for these atrocities. An impartial and independent inquiry should be conducted, along with other demands. During this time, Dharmaguru Arush Maharaj, Vijay Raghav Mandir’s Bablu Maharaj, Raghuveer Mishra, Muni Baba, Suresh Douderiya, Amit Nuna, Rakesh, Ranu Khare, and Rahul Tiwari, along with officials and workers from various organizations, were present.