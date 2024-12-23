Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

scriptRahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’ | Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a &#39;drama&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday to meet the families of two people killed in the violence that erupted earlier this month.

MumbaiDec 23, 2024 / 09:25 am

Patrika Desk

Parbhani Violence: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Parbhani, Maharashtra on Monday to meet the families of two people killed in the violence that erupted earlier this month. However, the BJP has dismissed Gandhi’s visit as a mere political stunt.
The violence began on 10 December following the damage of a glass replica of the Constitution near a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar outside the Parbhani railway station.

Gandhi to meet bereaved families

According to the schedule shared by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi and Vijay Wakode on Monday. Suryavanshi reportedly died in police custody, while Wakode died during the protests.

BJP terms Gandhi’s visit a political drama

The BJP and Shiv Sena have reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s visit, terming it a political drama. BJP state president and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that it is merely a show. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC called the visit hypocritical and questioned his intentions, stating that Rahul Gandhi remains silent on parliamentary issues but is eager to reach Parbhani on a chartered flight. She added that people understand his attitude.

CM announces judicial inquiry

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a judicial inquiry into the Parbhani incidents. He clarified in the Assembly that allegations of Somnath Suryavanshi’s death in custody have been dismissed based on CCTV footage and magistrate’s statements. The CM stated that the state government will conduct an impartial inquiry into all allegations of police brutality.

