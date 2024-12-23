Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

The violence began on 10 December following the damage of a glass replica of the Constitution near a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar outside the Parbhani railway station. Gandhi to meet bereaved families According to the schedule shared by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi and Vijay Wakode on Monday. Suryavanshi reportedly died in police custody, while Wakode died during the protests.

BJP terms Gandhi’s visit a political drama The BJP and Shiv Sena have reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s visit, terming it a political drama. BJP state president and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that it is merely a show. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC called the visit hypocritical and questioned his intentions, stating that Rahul Gandhi remains silent on parliamentary issues but is eager to reach Parbhani on a chartered flight. She added that people understand his attitude.