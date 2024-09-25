Railway: This train ticket has crossed 10 thousand, people say – we are getting a flight ticket at half the price

Difference between Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Tatkal and Premium Tatkal are both schemes of Indian Railways, which provide the facility to book tickets at the last minute. But there are some differences between the two-

– The price of the Tatkal ticket is fixed

– Tatkal tickets can be purchased online and from railway counters

– Booking of Tatkal tickets starts at 10 am (AC class) and 11 am (non-AC class)

– Refund rules apply to Tatkal tickets

Refund Only In Some Special Conditions – The price of premium tatkal ticket is determined based on demand, which can also increase

– Premium Tatkal tickets can only be purchased from the IRCTC website

– Booking of premium Tatkal tickets starts at 10 am (AC class) and 11 am (non-AC class)

– There is no refund for premium tatkal tickets, except in some special conditions

Premium Tatkal Ticket Price Increased from Rs 2900 to 10000 Indian Railways’ dynamic pricing system was implemented a few years ago. In this, the prices of tickets increase and decrease according to public demand. But now, the increase in prices has made the common people angry. Generally, the ticket of SMVB Howrah Express used to cost around 2,900 rupees. And now, this ticket is available for 10,100 rupees under the premium Tatkal system.