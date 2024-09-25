scriptRailway: This train ticket has crossed 10 thousand, people say – we are getting a flight ticket at half the price | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Railway: This train ticket has crossed 10 thousand, people say – we are getting a flight ticket at half the price

The ticket of Howrah Express is being told to be around 10,000, while the ticket of the same route is available for just 4,500.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:01 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Tatkal Ticket: Indian Railway’s facility is a service available to the common people, which connects the entire India at a low budget and provides a good option for traveling anywhere at a low cost. But these days, Indian Railways is so busty with filling its pockets that the price of its ticket is many times higher than that of a flight ticket. If you book a premium Tatkal ticket, you may have to pay even more than the airfare. The prices of Howrah Express have crossed the magical figure of 10,000 Rupees. The ticket for Howrah Express is being told to be around 10,000 Rs. while the ticket for the same route is available for just 4,500Rs.

Difference between Tatkal and Premium Tatkal

Tatkal and Premium Tatkal are both schemes of Indian Railways, which provide the facility to book tickets at the last minute. But there are some differences between the two-
– The price of the Tatkal ticket is fixed
– Tatkal tickets can be purchased online and from railway counters
– Booking of Tatkal tickets starts at 10 am (AC class) and 11 am (non-AC class)
– Refund rules apply to Tatkal tickets

Refund Only In Some Special Conditions

– The price of premium tatkal ticket is determined based on demand, which can also increase
– Premium Tatkal tickets can only be purchased from the IRCTC website
– Booking of premium Tatkal tickets starts at 10 am (AC class) and 11 am (non-AC class)
– There is no refund for premium tatkal tickets, except in some special conditions

Premium Tatkal Ticket Price Increased from Rs 2900 to 10000

Indian Railways’ dynamic pricing system was implemented a few years ago. In this, the prices of tickets increase and decrease according to public demand. But now, the increase in prices has made the common people angry. Generally, the ticket of SMVB Howrah Express used to cost around 2,900 rupees. And now, this ticket is available for 10,100 rupees under the premium Tatkal system.

Questions on Ticket Prices

According to railway rules, the premium Tatkal system was implemented by IRCTC. This has been kept separate from the Tatkal ticket system, and the price of tickets in the Tatkal system is fixed, but in premium Tatkal, it increases according to demand. This system has been questioned many times, but till now, there has been no answer from Indian Railways.

