Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

Night-time temperatures below 5 degrees

Seven districts in the state experienced freezing temperatures last night. The mercury dipped below 5 degrees Celsius in several areas, causing widespread discomfort. Fatehpur recorded 2.0°C, Sikar 4.0°C, Sangaria 4.3°C, Jalore 4.3°C, Churu 4.7°C, Dausa 4.7°C, Karauli 4.2°C, Anta Baran 4.9°C, Sirohi 4.4°C, and Mount Abu 5.2°C.

Night-time temperatures below normal

While temperatures fluctuated throughout the state last night, the icy winds that blew throughout the day caused a significant chill. Last night’s minimum temperatures were: Ajmer 7.0°C, Bhilwara 5.7°C, Vanasthali 6.3°C, Alwar 5.0°C, Jaipur 7.4°C, Kota 7.2°C, Chittorgarh 5.2°C, Dabok 5.2°C, Dholpur 6.5°C, Dungarpur 8.7°C, Pratapgarh 8.0°C, Barmer 9.8°C, Jaisalmer 10.0°C, Phalodi 10.6°C, Bikaner 9.5°C, and Sri Ganganagar 5.8°C.