Rajasthan Cold Snap: Chill Torture from Tomorrow with Rain and Fog Alert

A brutal cold wave begins tomorrow with icy winds, rain in some areas, and dense fog in northwest mornings and evenings.

JaipurJan 09, 2025 / 10:45 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: A severe cold wave is set to hit the state for the next two days. According to meteorologists, a new western disturbance is expected to become active in the Himalayan foothills over the next 24 hours. This will lead to strong, icy winds sweeping across the plains of the state, with a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. Dense fog is also predicted in some parts of the northwest during mornings and evenings.
Night-time temperatures below 5 degrees
Seven districts in the state experienced freezing temperatures last night. The mercury dipped below 5 degrees Celsius in several areas, causing widespread discomfort. Fatehpur recorded 2.0°C, Sikar 4.0°C, Sangaria 4.3°C, Jalore 4.3°C, Churu 4.7°C, Dausa 4.7°C, Karauli 4.2°C, Anta Baran 4.9°C, Sirohi 4.4°C, and Mount Abu 5.2°C.
Night-time temperatures below normal
While temperatures fluctuated throughout the state last night, the icy winds that blew throughout the day caused a significant chill. Last night’s minimum temperatures were: Ajmer 7.0°C, Bhilwara 5.7°C, Vanasthali 6.3°C, Alwar 5.0°C, Jaipur 7.4°C, Kota 7.2°C, Chittorgarh 5.2°C, Dabok 5.2°C, Dholpur 6.5°C, Dungarpur 8.7°C, Pratapgarh 8.0°C, Barmer 9.8°C, Jaisalmer 10.0°C, Phalodi 10.6°C, Bikaner 9.5°C, and Sri Ganganagar 5.8°C.

