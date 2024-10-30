Rajnath Singh to Celebrate Diwali with Soldiers Deployed at India-China Border

Car Rally In Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeeta’ car rally of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday. This rally is very important, and its purpose is to create awareness among the youth about the glorious history and bravery of the Indian Air Force in wars and rescue operations. The rally commemorates the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force and the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil War.

8 October, the rally started from Thoise in Ladakh The ‘Vayu Veer Vijeeta’ car rally started from Thoise in Ladakh on 8 October. Thoise, located at an altitude of 3,068 meters above sea level, is the world’s highest air force station. Under this rally, a team of air warriors, army personnel, former airmen, and members of the Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM) have reached Tawang. The team was flagged off by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan from Thoise.

The team covered a distance of 7,000 km The Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial (IAF-UWM) team covered a distance of 7,000 km. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off the rally from the National War Memorial, New Delhi, on 1 October, and it reached Thoise.

The team made contact with the youth during the rally According to the Defense Ministry, during the 7,000 km long journey of the rally, the team made contact with the youth at various places and inspired them to join the armed forces. The team told the youth about India’s wars and the role of the Air Force in them. They were also told about the bravery of the air warriors and the rescue operations. The team also tried to attract the youth to serve the nation.