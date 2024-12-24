scriptRambhadracharya slams Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks on Temples and Mosques | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rambhadracharya slams Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks on Temples and Mosques

It was stated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that some individuals raise issues related to temples and mosques to establish themselves as leaders of Hindus.

New DelhiDec 24, 2024 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

Rambhadracharya on Mohan Bhagwat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that some people raise the issue of temples and mosques to establish themselves as Hindu leaders has drawn a response from Rambhadracharya. He stated that this might be Bhagwat’s personal opinion and that while Bhagwat leads the RSS, he does not lead the Hindu religion. Bhagwat had said, “Some people raise the issue of temples and mosques to establish themselves as leaders of Hindus. This is particularly visible in the context of the Ram Temple.”
Speaking to the media regarding Bhagwat’s statement, Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj said, “This statement might be personal; we have nothing to do with it, as he is not our disciplinarian. He may lead the RSS, but not Hinduism.” He clarified, “Our focus remains on religious discipline and truth. We will be present wherever there are authenticated sites of the Hindu religion. Wherever evidence of ancient temples is available, we will strive to re-establish them. This is not a new idea for us, but the preservation of our culture and religion based on truth.” He described the incident of deaths during the Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh violence as unfortunate and urged Hindus to unite, avoiding polarisation.

‘I Will Urge Narendra Modi to Adopt a Stronger Stance’

Regarding the atrocities against Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, he said that while the government is taking steps, stronger action is needed. “I will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a stronger stance,” he added. He expressed happiness over the Kumbh Mela to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A grand Ram Katha is being organised in Thakur Village, Kandivali, Mumbai, where the renowned saint Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj will narrate the Katha for seven days. A large number of devotees are expected to attend. The aim of the Ram Katha in Kandivali Thakur Village is solely to propagate the religion. Rambhadracharya described it as a sacred opportunity to bring about positive changes in the lives of devotees.

News / National News / Rambhadracharya slams Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks on Temples and Mosques

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

National News

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

in 3 hours

‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

Sports

‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

in 3 hours

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

Tollywood

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

in 4 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

16 hours ago

Latest National News

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

National News

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

in 3 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Vasundhara Raje Lauds Helpers, Calls it Non-Political Issue

16 hours ago

Ratlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11

National News

Ratlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11

18 hours ago

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.