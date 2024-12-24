Rambhadracharya slams Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks on Temples and Mosques

Speaking to the media regarding Bhagwat’s statement, Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj said, “This statement might be personal; we have nothing to do with it, as he is not our disciplinarian. He may lead the RSS, but not Hinduism.” He clarified, “Our focus remains on religious discipline and truth. We will be present wherever there are authenticated sites of the Hindu religion. Wherever evidence of ancient temples is available, we will strive to re-establish them. This is not a new idea for us, but the preservation of our culture and religion based on truth.” He described the incident of deaths during the Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh violence as unfortunate and urged Hindus to unite, avoiding polarisation.

‘I Will Urge Narendra Modi to Adopt a Stronger Stance’ Regarding the atrocities against Hindu minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, he said that while the government is taking steps, stronger action is needed. “I will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt a stronger stance,” he added. He expressed happiness over the Kumbh Mela to be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A grand Ram Katha is being organised in Thakur Village, Kandivali, Mumbai, where the renowned saint Swami Rambhadracharya Maharaj will narrate the Katha for seven days. A large number of devotees are expected to attend. The aim of the Ram Katha in Kandivali Thakur Village is solely to propagate the religion. Rambhadracharya described it as a sacred opportunity to bring about positive changes in the lives of devotees.